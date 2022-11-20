A shift in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly occurred Nov. 10 as it reordered following the October municipal election and seating of new officers.
The Assembly voted by secret ballot to select Aaron Lojewski as presiding officer over Mindy O’Neall, who served in that role for two years. Jimi Cash was selected over Savannah Fletcher as the new deputy presiding officer, a role that oversees the body’s Committee of the Whole.
Lojewski, a five-year member and two-year deputy presiding officer, billed his experience successfully “working across perceived ideologic divides many times” and authoring several ordinances.
New leadership, new goals
Lojewski will preside over an assembly that took a conservative shift with the election of Assemblymembers Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney.
“I don’t think there is going to be radical shift,” Lojewski said, adding that “there are going to be folks who are used to controlling the message who will overstate things.”
Lojewski said he looks forward to helping address some of the borough’s major concerns but will pay a mind toward the upcoming budget process.
“I’d like to see a smaller, more lean budget that pays more respect to the tax payer,” Lojewski said. “Overall, when it comes to day to day, I don’t think residents are going to see a difference in the level of service.”
Employee recruiting and retention will be another topic, something the borough has struggled with for the past few years.
“One of my priorities is to make sure our most significant positions are filled, especially in legal and finance,” Lojewski said.
During past presentations by Mayor Bryce Ward and the human resources department, borough administration noted that Finance lacks several positions, along with the borough Assessor’s Office and Parks and Recreation. Competition with the private sector has made it difficult to hire key information technology positions such as a programmer. But Lojewski said he sees the human resources challenges as a “huge opportunity” as well.
“There are areas already that have to scale back compared to a few years ago because of fewer employees,” Lojewski said. “If people are happy with the current level of service, we can reduce that the scope and re-budget vacant positions.”
Another goal will be coordinating with the mayor’s office about upcoming priorities.
“I’m interested with meeting with the mayor and leadership team and ideally coming to an agreement on the vision for the borough over the next year,” Lojewski said. “I’m optimistic, and we have a good mayor and assembly going forward.”
With the passing of the gavel comes the responsibility for setting appointments to assembly committees, task forces and assembly assignments to other boards such as the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning policy board.
He made immediate changes to the assembly’s Climate Action Plan Committee, replacing all of the members. The new members must make a final recommendation on a climate action plan by the end of January.
Lojewski told the News-Miner he decided to make climate action committee appointments suddenly because of its meeting Tuesday. The committee was tasked with making a recommendation on the draft plan, a document he said has plenty of solid concepts but other ideas that would likely get voted down.
The new committee voted Tuesday to postpone the plan until contractor RESPEC and committees could refine the draft climate action plan.
Lojewski appointed Assemblymember Tammie Wilson to chair the finance committee, a task previously filled by former Assemblymember Matt Cooper.
“Ms. Wilson is highly knowledgeable in the rules and implementation at public meetings, and it is important to have someone like that to chair finance committee,” Lojewski said.
Lojewski hasn’t selected the finance committee’s vice chair or made other committee changes but said there could be more changes by the end of the month. He said one of things that will determine his selection is consistency.
“You want people who will show up and be willing to work,” Lojewski said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.