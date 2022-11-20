A shift in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly occurred Nov. 10 as it reordered following the October municipal election and seating of new officers.

The Assembly voted by secret ballot to select Aaron Lojewski as presiding officer over Mindy O’Neall, who served in that role for two years. Jimi Cash was selected over Savannah Fletcher as the new deputy presiding officer, a role that oversees the body’s Committee of the Whole.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.