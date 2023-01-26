A decision on the Fairbanks North Star Borough climate action plan was delayed for a second time after a contentious committee meeting Tuesday left the engineering firm that compiled the plan tasked with possible revisions and edits. 

The Assembly Climate Action Committee is tasked with recommending the adoption of the climate action plan, a guiding document of proposed goals to mitigate, adapt or reduce the borough's impact on the climate. The Assembly allocated $79,700 for the project in October 2021 and hired engineering firm RESPEC to coordinate and compile environmental data and stakeholder input into a deliverable report. The committee held monthly meetings through most of 2022 and hosted three public workshops.

