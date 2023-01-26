A decision on the Fairbanks North Star Borough climate action plan was delayed for a second time after a contentious committee meeting Tuesday left the engineering firm that compiled the plan tasked with possible revisions and edits.
The Assembly Climate Action Committee is tasked with recommending the adoption of the climate action plan, a guiding document of proposed goals to mitigate, adapt or reduce the borough's impact on the climate. The Assembly allocated $79,700 for the project in October 2021 and hired engineering firm RESPEC to coordinate and compile environmental data and stakeholder input into a deliverable report. The committee held monthly meetings through most of 2022 and hosted three public workshops.
Assembly presiding officer Aaron Lojewski dismissed original committee members and appointed new members after the assembly had re-organized in November. The new members called for what they say is a more reasonable plan that would not clash with the borough’s limitations as a second-class municipality. The draft plan provided recommended actions ranging from transportation changes and emission reductions to land use and emergency response.
Three committee members, including Fred Vreeman, Harmony Tomaszewski and Assembly member Barbara Haney, challenged parts of the plan in either written or spoken comment. Thirteen residents spoke Tuesday during the citizen comments period, some opposing the draft plan and others defending it.
Haney, in written testimony, said the draft plan does not represent all borough residents and that most of the outreach was done online. She added many rural residents, such as those in Salcha, lack sufficient internet access.
Haney said that some stakeholders, such as the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, were ignored, while others such as the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition were given weight. She claims that many recommendations, such as wetland protections, wildfire management and agriculture, fall outside the borough’s powers.
“Further, the document also posits ideas that undermine the republican form of government detailed in the U.S. Constitution,” Haney wrote. “‘Partnering' with ‘civic groups’ that have not been elected by the people and having them monitor the actions of borough departments through a ‘Climate Action Coordinator’ ... is a direct contradiction to the nature of government as is understood and valued by borough residents.”
Haney, at Tuesday’s meeting, said she had comments on most of the document, adding that some recommendations, such as the borough purchasing electric vehicles, isn’t practical because “they aren’t ready for primetime use.”
Vreeman said portions of the plan ignore major stakeholders, such as the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
“Just because they have their own authorities does not mean we should not involve them,” Vreeman said. He added that portions lack background for “sweeping statements” on topics such as shifts in weather patterns or increased wildfire risks.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward noted the plan addresses borough items, and while it addresses partnership opportunities, it is specific “to our operations as a borough, not as a community.”
In his written comments, Ward noted that full implementation would require additional resources and staff time, something the borough cannot commit, adding very few of the goals would result in cost savings.
“My suggestion is to keep the goals broad and let the staff get to that goal,” Ward said Tuesday. He added his administration already focuses on many recommendations in the plan, such as reduced energy demand on borough facilities, overall operational efficiency and adjusting operations due to inclement weather.
“I do not see anything that is clearly outside borough powers,” Ward said. “You have some of the goals that seem pretty big but are flexible.”
Committee member Terry Chapin, a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor emeritus and national leading ecologist, said the document serves primarily as a guide.
“It doesn’t tell the borough what to do,” Chapin said. “It seems like the borough staff has the expertise in knowing what is effective. Those are the people that should be making the decisions about various recommendations that should be implemented.”
He added that major actions will likely require Assembly approval for funding. He said the plan could benefit from notations on which actions require such approval.
Ward proposed that committee members review action items one at a time, note which ones they consider objectionable and review them at a future committee meeting.
Borough Clerk April Trickey, who serves as project manager, said she had to extend RESPEC’s contract by one month after it ended Jan. 20. Additionally, the $79,700 budgeted for the process is nearly depleted. Trickey can extend the contract month-to-month, with RESPEC’s agreement.
Trickey recommended providing potential written objections to RESPEC to allow her to determine how much additional time and money RESPEC may need.
“We need to be fair to the contractor,” Trickey said. “If this committee would like them to go back and do modifications … there is no additional funding designated for this project.”
Patrick Cotter, with RESPEC, said his company’s contract is 90% complete and will make edits where it can, but broader outreach to other groups wasn’t included in the contract’s scope.
Vreeman recommended the contractor, RESPEC Engineering, should edit the plan to reflect comments and testimony provided by the public and residents. The committee approved a motion to assess additional funding for completing the plan.
“RESPEC would be the most efficient editors to go through existing comments and deliver back to us a draft final,” Vreeman said.
He added that the plan needs to reflect something acceptable to a “representative section of the population.”
“Every section of the document may need to be relooked at and reconfigured. … You can't just limit it to any one section of the document,” Vreeman said.
Trickey noted that, as project manager, she needs direction from the committee.
“We have paid for this report,” Trickey said. “If you want them to go back into it, it’s not because they are wanting it, it is because this committee wants it.”