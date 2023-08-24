The third biennial nomination process for the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) opened Monday, allowing local nonprofits and organizations to submit borough-owned facilities for consideration.
Nominated capital projects cover every capital project from air quality and transportation to animal control, schools, libraries and parks and recreation.
“This is for borough facilities, so it is not a grant program to other agencies,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward. “If you are a user group and would like to nominate a new project or renominate an old project, this is your time to do that.”
Ward added current projects in CIP with an “out years” designation — projects without funding — will need to be re-nominated.
“This is a way to refresh and make sure we have current projects,” Ward said. “If there is something that doesn’t have hard dollars on it, we do require those projects to be re-nominated.”
Ward sad community engagement can include gathering supporters and obtaining letters of support from organizations.
The CIP serves as the borough’s chief capital project roadmap, allowing administration and the Assembly to gauge what projects have the highest level of priority.
Project nominations are submitted online and require the nominating individual or organization to fill out a list of questions, including the project or facility needing funding, public use and maintenance, and financial impact.
Borough staff will review the nominations after the process closes, draw up a list of recommended projects to be forwarded to the Assembly for public hearing and adoption.
The Assembly will approve projects for the updated CIP and will be scored based on a facility’s current condition and future use. Once scoring has been completed, the Assembly and administration discuss estimated budgets and break them down into phases over the course of years.
The borough originally adopted the CIP in 1985 as a six-year planning process, but led to confusion and frustration over the next few decades as to how projects were nominated and funded. The CIP process was overhauled in 2019 to streamline it and draw in more public participation.
Some projects that fall under the CIP include the Noel Wien Library’s current renovation, upgrades at the South Cushman shooting range, planned work on Wescott Memorial Pool and a planned new borough animal shelter, repairs to Pioneer Park’s north parking lot and boat launch, the S.S. Nenana repairs, among several others.
The Assembly ultimately decides on which projects will be funded, based on available budget, longevity and maintenance, use by the public, environmental and other items. Projects that might have available grant funding tied to it also weigh into a project’s viability.
Ward used the needed Anne Wien Elementary roof system replacement as an example, which remains as an “out years” project.
The borough was notified it had received a $7.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, which requires a local ${span}402,823{/span} match.
“Anne Wien’s roof will be moved up to a current year and with that we will work on additional appropriations,” Ward said.
Ward added other changes are being made to the CIP prior to the full update, including current projects that require additional funding.
The process was in fashioned around Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning’s capital project budgeting process. The FAST Planning process allows its policy board to program out transportation improvement projects, including roads and pedestrian paths, based on annual federal funding and to adjust projects as needed based on priority.
“It’s a great process and allows us to have flexibility with projects, where we apply for a grant, or a project that might not be ready to go to construction,” Ward said.
Ward said the Aug. 31 workshop provides an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the process, what qualifies as a borough project and speak with both public works and parks and recreation staff.
“I’m super excited about this particular update because staff have really taken it by the reins,” Ward said. “In the past, I’ve been particularly heavily involved in the process, but this is the full hand off and [public works] staff is taking it to new heights.”
The public nomination period closes Oct. 1.
The workshop is Aug. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. For more information, visit www.fnsb.gov/CIP.