Breaking ground

Courtesy of FNSB

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and borough Libraries Director Melissa Harter break ground Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on the renovation project and additions to Noel Wien Library.

 Courtesy of FNSB

The third biennial nomination process for the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) opened Monday, allowing local nonprofits and organizations to submit borough-owned facilities for consideration.

Nominated capital projects cover every capital project from air quality and transportation to animal control, schools, libraries and parks and recreation.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.