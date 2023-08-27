More than 30 organizations and agencies filled the Carlson Center Saturday to provide information and safety tips for Fairbanks North Star residents.
Everything from police and emergency services vehicles to law enforcement K-9 officers to mental health, fire department and earthquake preparedness was on display.
Borough volunteers set up an indoor bicycle safety course for kids, allowing everyone from teens with bicycles to toddlers with big-wheel pedal trikes to weave through traffic cones.
Keith Fehr, facilities director and safety officer for Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, was outside instructing students on how to use fire extinguishers. The children used the device on a propane fire device with the goal to put out the flames.
Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had its signature earthquake simulator in the Carlson Center’s front parking lot. Fairbanks Fire Department firefighters allowed youth to try on fire gear or gave demonstrations on how trapped victims might be pulled from a burning structure.
The main purpose behind Saturday’s Emergency Preparedness and Youth Safety Day was to “raise awareness for health and safety hazards that can affect youth.”
The event was a joint partnership between the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Operations Department, Kinross Fort Knox, and the Volunteers in Policing (Citizen Corps) Association.
“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years,” said Kinross Fort Knox spokesperson Brenna Schaake. “Safety in the community is very important to us and it’s important at work and at home. We want to share that message and the education that goes along with it.”
Fairbanks Police Department spokesperson Teal Soden was speaking with residents and interested kids about some of the police department’s roles and vehicles on display.
“It’s important to connect with the community, especially the youth, in a positive manner,” Soden said. “It makes it a little bit easier at events like this.”
FPD Officer Lane Bonham was on hand to explain the department’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (or MRAP), a surplus personnel vehicle used in joint agency SWAT or high risk operations.
“We want to come out here and show a public face, and do a little bit of recruitment as well,” Bonham said. “It’s nice to see the kids come out, and see their faces light up when they see MRAP and climb around and pretend they are driving it.”
