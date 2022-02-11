When the school district hands over the keys for Joy Elementary School to the borough, which owns the building, they should not expect to get it back.
Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders will look into selling or otherwise repurposing the building. That’s what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward told education leaders, he said.
“We are going to have to do an analysis,” Ward said Tuesday when asked what the borough plans to do with the faculty.
Its future is unknown after the Board of Education narrowly voted last week to close the school to help offset an enrollment decline coupled with a budget deficit.
Joy is one of three schools that are closing after the current academic year ends in May. The others are Nordale and Anderson elementary schools.
The school district plans to house alternative learning programs at Nordale Elementary School.
The facility that houses Anderson Elementary School is owned by the U.S. Air Force and leased by the borough. Ward said the borough will need to review the terms of the long-term lease for the building but possession of the building will likely revert to the Air Force.
Students who currently attend the three schools will fan out to other schools. Work on a plan for new elementary school boundaries is ongoing.
The decision to close the three schools will save the district at least $3 million a year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to education leaders.