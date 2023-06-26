Wood stove

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

The wood stove in the ice house kept us warm throughout the day Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, while ice fishing at Chena Lake Recreation Area.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

As the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to tweak plans to improve air quality in its nonattainment zone, its wood stove change-out program continues to grow.

The program was implemented in 2010 to help improve air quality, a year after the Environmental Protection Agency declared the area a serious nonattainment zone because of the high fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.