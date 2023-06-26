As the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to tweak plans to improve air quality in its nonattainment zone, its wood stove change-out program continues to grow.
The program was implemented in 2010 to help improve air quality, a year after the Environmental Protection Agency declared the area a serious nonattainment zone because of the high fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels.
“The goal from an air quality perspective is to get the community into attainment,” Ward said.
Ward said the city of Fairbanks air monitors indicate it is within a few percentage points of achieving a national standard. North Pole’s PM2.5 levels, while still twice the national average, have been halved in the past 10 years.
“With Fairbanks, I think we’re within a very few percentage points to meet the standard,” Ward said. “We’re not necessarily smashing the standard in Fairbanks, but almost reaching that attainment level.”
In the 13 years since the program’s inception, the borough has spent $16.1 million in local, state and federal grant funds to accomplish the goal to change out, remove or replace 3,718 space heating devices.
“We’ve seen a tremendous use of this program and it has been very successful,” Ward said. “It originally started out changing out dirty wood stoves for cleaner burning ones, but it’s become so much more than that.”
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation oversees air quality regulations and restrictions, something done since 2018, but the borough continues to help in its own way.
Steven Hoke, the borough’s air quality manager, said what once launched as an incentive to change out older wood stoves with EPA-certified wood stoves has grown into a plethora of options such as natural gas, heating oil, or battery back-up and generator.
“There are lots of options out there within the program,” Hoke told the News-Miner Thursday.
The number of change-outs done vary from year to year, based on the number of applications that are verified, approved and inspected. Hoke said about 310 devices were removed or changed out in 2022. This year, they’ve already reached 225 successful change outs as of June.
The program itself provides reimbursements to cover part of the cost of a change out or conversion, incentivizing people who might be on the fence. Hoke stressed that the program covers only a part of the conversion cost, not the entire price. The total price varies, he added, and “depends on what people are doing.”
The heating oil to natural gas or propane change-out, for example, provides two options. A conversion of existing conversion from one fuel source to another reimburses up to $2,500, while a full system replacement provides a $7,500 reimbursement.
The wood changeout program has a greater range, including switching out a noncompliant stove with a list of 13 state-approved ones, or completely converting from a wood stove system to another heating fuel source.
“People will see one program on the surface, but behind the scenes, there are a lot of moving parts,” Hoke said. “Overall, the community has been very receptive to the program. It’s a voluntary program and those who have participated seem gracious with the results.”
He noted some of the options under the change-out program haven’t been popular with everyone. Certain programs, such as converting from heating oil to natural gas, come with the deed restriction stipulation that prevents a home or business from installing future wood stoves.
“We’ve seen some hesitation when the deed restriction was implemented,” Hoke said.
Only residents in the nonattainment area are eligible for the change out programs, on top of other eligibility requirements. Devices that are changed out must also be on a EPA-certified list and meet state standards.
“If you recently bought the home, the device needs to meet state standards to participate in the program,” Hoke said.
Standards extend to installation of a device if someone is building a home.
“If they buy a device from Craigslist and throw it in and it doesn't meet state standards, we’re not going to be able to help you,” Hoke said.
Hoke said the borough air quality office has a thorough verification process and guide program for interested applicants. He added people should wait until they are notified their applications are approved.
The majority of PM2.5 comes from woodsmoke — including wintertime use — but other sources such as diesel and energy production contribute some small part.
The area’s weather inversions contribute to the lingering impact, Hoke said.
“It’s trapped underneath the inversion layer,” Hoke said. “We’re surrounded by hills, so we get kind of that stagnant air, where it stays.”
Things like wood smoke, he said, then remain trapped instead of being dispersed.
Hoke said levels vary even by the type and use of wood stoves.
“The issue with wood stoves is that you look at the variability in use, pattern, fuel and air ratios,” Hoke said. “Not every stove is going to operate the same way and not every person will use it the same way.
The borough applies for federal Targeted Airshed Grants to fund a change-out program. In addition, the Assembly infused the program with $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2022. It also receives state legislative funding, such as the $1.25 million grant the Assembly accepted on Thursday.
“Every grant we receive has specific criteria,” Hoke said, noting each grant year has specific requirements. The 2019 grant, he said, specifically targeted a wood stove “to pretty much anything plus removals.”
Approaching deadlines
Hoke said the change-out program will see additional changes after Dec. 31, 2024, when the state’s ban on certain heating devices goes into effect.
“We are expecting that we will have a lot of people coming in before that date, because if they don’t then, their device won’t be eligible and people won’t be able to participate in the program,” he said.
The state’s guidelines on device bans fall in line with EPA regulations.
Those devices include wood-fired hydronic heaters hotter than 350,000 Btus an hour, regulations on similar pellet-fired hydronic heaters and any other non-EPA certified solid fuel stoves in the nonattainment area.
“Every EPA-certified device has a data plate on the back which will tell you the years it was certified, which are 1990 and 2015,” Hoke said. He added state regulations stipulate devices older than 30 years must be removed as part of a real estate transaction.
“If you just bought your house and the device that is over 30 years old and EPA noncompliant, then you can’t go through my program with that device,” Hoke said. However, if people know their devices are noncompliant, we can start the change-out process during the sale process as the home changes owners.”
For more information on the change out program, visit tinyurl.com/ybkvanjv.
For information on Alaska’s December 2024 deadline, visit dec.alaska.gov/air/burnwise/standards.