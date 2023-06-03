FNSB Building

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee unanimously approved a $2.16 million contract with Aaron Plumbing and Heating to install and test backflow devices in more than 30 borough and school buildings hooked up to College Utilities, Golden Heart Utilities and in the city of North Pole.

Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, the finance committee chair, was absent.

