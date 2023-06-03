The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee unanimously approved a $2.16 million contract with Aaron Plumbing and Heating to install and test backflow devices in more than 30 borough and school buildings hooked up to College Utilities, Golden Heart Utilities and in the city of North Pole.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, the finance committee chair, was absent.
According to Janet Smith, the borough public works project manager, the requirement for installation came after the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation received several letters.
“We received a number of letters that our facilities are not in compliance and we needed to fix them,” Smith said. The borough hired a consultant to locate deficiencies to be addressed.
Smith added that needs vary facility to facility.
“Some of our buildings need one or two backflow devices, and some of our newer buildings like Ryan Middle School, Barnette School and the library are already code compliant,” Smith said.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked whether the project cost was $1 million over a Public Works estimate.
Cory Beal, the borough’s chief procurement officer, confirmed that engineering estimates were lower than expected. The original estimate was about $1.4 million.
Guttenberg also asked about the required devices, whether DEC’s codes had changed and whether buildings had them when they were constructed.
“I mean these are pretty basic things, but code does change,” Guttenberg said. “What has changed that DEC is requiring us to do? It might be the smart thing to do, but are we grandfathered in on any of these things.”
Smith confirmed that DEC’s code requirements have changed for both water utilities and fire suppression sprinkler systems. The backflow prevention devices are required to prevent any contamination of the local water supply.
“Most buildings are required to have two backflow devices and not all of our buildings have sprinkler systems,” Smith said.
Guttenberg asked whether there were alternative funding sources beyond the borough spending $2.1 million in general fund dollars.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said while alternative funding may exist, the original funding was approved two years ago.
He added from his understanding, state building codes originally required water circulation to go through a building’s main system.
“Codes have since changed and that is not a good practice for water systems, because any contamination sources you might have within the building might then contaminate the entire water system,” Ward said. “All of those buildings previously constructed need to have a device preventing water from flowing back into the water system.”
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund asked about a time limit, adding an extension could provide opportunities for additional bids.
Beal said the project has been bid out once before, which resulted in a lone bid from Aaron Plumbing and Heating “which has higher the first go-around by about $90,000.”
“We tried to put out again to see if we could get more competition … but we still just got the one bid,” Beal said. “I don’t know that putting it back out a third time would help us.”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan noted if the borough doesn’t award the bid when it has the available funding, it could be subject to any follow-up costs.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.