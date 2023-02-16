The Fairbanks North Star Borough will consider a comprehensive trails update at its Feb. 23 meeting, more than three months after postponing a decision on the plan.
Before it goes to a vote, however, the borough trails office will hold an open house in Salcha on Friday to provide answers and information on what the updated plan would mean for the borough.
“It’s a large document, it’s a lot to wade through,” Bryant Wright, the borough trails coordinator, said. Wright said the open house would serve as way to provide questions and address concerns for residents on the 189-page document.
The public will be able view large-scale maps, read through plan documents and ask borough staff questions about the plan.
The borough launched the trails plan revision two years ago, citing a need to overhaul the original document, which was created in 1985.
The new plan serves as a roadmap to identify, preserve and protect trail corridors; categorizes and identifies their uses; and calls for trail dedication policies to protect and maintain them.
The plan also adds 118 trails to the inventory and seeks to correct alignments, along with making sure they “are legally accessible.” The plan also includes disclaimers to discourage the use of nonpublic trails.
The assembly last discussed the trail plan at its Nov. 10 meeting but postponed it after several assembly members had concerns about its adoption and language. The bulk of citizen testimony overwhelmingly supported the plans update, but a few residents voiced opposition about how it might affect private property rights, mandatory easements and future subdivision concerns.
Wright said Wednesday that the updated plan remains unchanged since the November meeting. The trails plan has since moved beyond the planning and public input process.
“At this point, it’s up to the assembly,” Wright said.
Wright said the plan includes the trail study conducted in 2018 for the Salcha, Badger Road and North Pole areas.
“The borough did a major planning process in Salcha, Badger Road and North Pole to address impacts of growth at Eielson Air Force Base with the addition of the F-35 squadrons,” Wright said.
The Department of Defense funded the Salcha-Badger Road Area Plan to examine numerous elements, including housing needs, recreation, utilities, development and businesses.
“The planned process identified access to trails as a key defining trait for Salcha,” Wright said. “The planning team and the residents involved made a very specific recommendations to update the borough trail plan to look for opportunities.”
A handful of trails in that area were identified that are included in the final draft plan and some new ideas on borough property were included for Salcha River Trail and Little Salcha River Trail.
Wright said property owners use the trails to access private property and the surrounding area. He added that the comprehensive trails plan update “very much came from a desire from the Salcha community to make sure that trail opportunities are seen and access is protected.”
The public open house is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Salcha Senior Center, 6062 Johnson Road.
For more information contact Bryant Wright via email bryant.wright@fnsb.gov.