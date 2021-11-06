Planning for a new $100 million indoor athletic complex near the Big Dipper Ice Arena appears imminent.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough put out a solicitation to hire someone to write a comprehensive plan for the North Star Athletic Complex. The request for proposals closed on Oct. 20 and two responses are under review, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough.
Financing for the hoped-for complex remains to be seen and is one aspect of the planning process, which is anticipated to cost $100,000 to $250,000 and would take place next year.
The complex is described in bidding documents as “a four-season, multi-use athletic facility that will expand off, and provide upgrades to, the Big Dipper Ice Arena. This proposed athletic facility is to include an additional ice sheet to alleviate overcrowding at the existing facility and an aquatic center to relieve the Borough of some of its aging facilities by absorbing some, if not all, of the program functions of Hamme Pool and Mary Siah Recreation Center.
“This facility may also include, but is not limited to, services such as: an indoor turf field for field sports; hardwood courts for indoor sports; a running/walking track; calisthenic, cardio and weight training equipment; sauna, steam and spa amenities; an indoor playground and skate park; multi-purpose space, community center and meeting rooms; lease space for concessions, offices, medical/athletic related business and a childcare center to help offset facility operation costs. Exterior amenities shall also be taken into consideration.”
A playground, skate park, basketball courts, ice rinks and a track and field are proposed as outside amenities.
The planning process would involve design renderings, surveys, a project website, public meetings and the consultant would be asked to work with a borough-appointed steering committee.
Borough leaders have been talking about a new indoor athletic facility on and off for years, and last year the assembly put money toward creating a plan. The idea is to construct the complex in phases.
Livingston said the assembly will need to approve any contract negotiated with a consultant if the cost exceeds $100,000.
The scope of work for the planning includes defining the geographic draw for the proposed facility, cataloguing existing sports and wellness facilities and exploring options for providing lease space within the building to offset costs.
“The consultant shall conduct marketing research, financial feasibility studies and engage with the public to determine merit within the community,” state bidding documents. “The consultant shall then develop a detailed facility program specification, a facility operations management structure, as well as limited site plan and floor plans to illustrate constructability.”
The project website would be interactive, include a survey and a way to record questions and concerns. It would need to be updated “throughout the various stages of this project to show transparency through the design process,” read the bidding documents.