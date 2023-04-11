The Fairbanks North Star Borough has transitioned to a new 911 call system.
According to a news release, the borough implemented the new call-taking system on April 4. The project modified how 911 calls get transferred to responding agencies, borough spokesperson Lanien Livingston said.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC), located at 911 Cushman St., takes 911 calls within the boundaries of the borough. FECC also dispatches to several public safety agencies in Delta Junction, Nenana and the Denali Borough. The Alaska Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center, on Peger Road, serves approximately 263,000 residents in 415,000 square miles.
The borough collects 911 surcharges from residents and businesses to operate the 911 system, the release stated. The 911 Trusted Fund, established by the Borough Assembly in 2006, guarantees that capital funding for system upgrades and replacements is available.
A new feature, available later this year, will allow people to text 911 if they cannot place a phone call.
“Borough residents expect a robust and responsive 911 system that supports our local dispatchers,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward in the release. “This project helps to unify our 911 system with our statewide partners and ensure that our emergency response system can deliver when called upon.”