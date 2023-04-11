Dispatcher

Julie Ritchie, who has been a dispatcher for 28 years, responds to a call at the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has transitioned to a new 911 call system.

According to a news release, the borough implemented the new call-taking system on April 4. The project modified how 911 calls get transferred to responding agencies, borough spokesperson Lanien Livingston said.