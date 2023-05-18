MACS transit

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A Fairbanks North Star MACS bus waits for riders at the transit center on Cushman Street Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The borough reduced service to its Orange and Grey lines Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, citing a bus driver shortage.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough launched an online survey this week asking residents about potential changes to the Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit system.

Survey questions include preferred service hours for the Orange Line, removal of an entire line for restoration of a Saturday route, and preferred route for Saturday service.

