The Fairbanks North Star Borough launched an online survey this week asking residents about potential changes to the Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit system.
Survey questions include preferred service hours for the Orange Line, removal of an entire line for restoration of a Saturday route, and preferred route for Saturday service.
The borough operates both the MACS Transit on nine different lines, including service in North Pole, and Van Tran, a paratransit service to meet the demands of residents with physical, cognitive or sensory disabilities.
The borough will hold four public meetings next week to solicit in-person feedback.
Two meetings are scheduled for North Pole on Tuesday (one at 11:30 a.m. and a second at 5:30 p.m.) at the North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Boulevard. Another meeting will be held Wednesday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks at 11:30 a.m., followed by the final meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
The meetings are in response to an ongoing bus driver shortage, said Lanien Livingston, the borough public information officer.
“Certain fixed route bus lines have experienced reduced or eliminated mid-day service,” Livingston said.
MACS Transit suspended Saturday bus service last year due to the driver shortage, while the borough offers only limited Saturday Van Tran service, according to Livingston.
Livingston stressed the borough wants to gather public input from residents.
“MACS Transit does not want to make any route cuts or reductions,” Livingston said. “If service cuts or reductions happen, we will be able to plan using the information provided by the public, with the least impact on the community.”
The borough currently has eight open MACS Transit bus driver positions and one customer service spot. Van Tran is the only fully staffed service.
Livingston noted the borough has been recruiting for drivers on an ongoing basis, with mixed results.
“We’ve had a steady number of new applicants for MACS. However, most applicants lack the necessary qualifications,” Livingston said. “Most new hires have left before training is even completed. The operating schedule, odd hours and stressful nature of the job has played a key role in retention of drivers.”
MACS Transit isn’t the only agency to suffer from driver shortages. Durham School Services, the contract bus company for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, along with other agencies across the state and nation, face similar situations.
Durham launched a massive recruitment campaign last year, but still lacked the drivers at the start of the school year to cover 115 targeted routes. Durham has slowly increased its drivers over the year.
“We encourage borough residents to attend one of the four public meetings next week or, if not able to attend, participate in the online survey and provide comment,” Livingston said.
