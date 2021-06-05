A seven-member climate committee held its inaugural meeting this week to formulate the elements of a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, expected to be delivered to the Borough Assembly in September of 2022.
The Borough Assembly passed a resolution in April to establish the Climate Action Committee, whose purpose is to “identify necessary tasks and develop an appropriate Climate Action and Adaptation Plan for a second-class borough and recommend a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to the Assembly for adoption,” according to a borough ordinance.
The committee is composed of five members of the public, a borough assemblywoman, and Mayor Ward.
Committee chair Mindy O’Neall says she is excited about the “breadth and depth of experience” that the committee members have and emphasized the importance of community engagement during the plan’s development process.
The Climate Action Committee will hold their next meeting on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
