Transfer Site Improvements

The reuse platform at the Farmers Loop West Transfer Site is overflowing and in disarray Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2017, and example of a problem that needs addressed. The Borough's Solid Waste Division is conducting a site improvement trial period at the Farmers Loop East Transfer Site. Staff will be on hand daily for the rest of the month to greet and assist residents, and to address questions and concerns from the community in hopes of making the sites cleaner and safer for users.

 Eric Engman

All signs are pointing to a code enforcement roll-out of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s various transfer sites, according to a borough update.

For the past two years, the borough’s solid waste collection district has developed a plan to educate the public on the proper uses of transfer sites and encourage recycling to reduce operating costs.

