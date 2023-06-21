All signs are pointing to a code enforcement roll-out of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s various transfer sites, according to a borough update.
For the past two years, the borough’s solid waste collection district has developed a plan to educate the public on the proper uses of transfer sites and encourage recycling to reduce operating costs.
The first phase of the solid waste district’s campaign involved advertising and surveys in order to increase awareness about the proper use of transfer sites.
“To make the transfer sites user-friendly for the community, we will circulate educational piece on social media, the FNSB website, and signage posted at the sites,” Brian Dianoski, the solid waste district manager, said by email.
Part of the new phase involves the solid waste district’s code enforcement officer taking stricter measures — such as warnings, citations and fines — to deter improper use of the transfer sites.
“We’re transitioning into a code enforcement phase and there is already code on the books about littering, loitering and other types of activity not allowed,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward on Tuesday.
Improper uses range from excessive litter to leaving abandoned vehicles, commercial trash and hazardous materials at the transfer sites.
“We have seen specific issues becoming a problem at the transfer sites, which are impacting the efficiency and cleanliness of the sites,” Dianoski said. “The most common misuse resulting in infractions of the borough code are littering around the transfer site premises, improper load transport, and illegal activity on site.”
Code enforcement actions range from a mandatory first time warning to fines. Fines include $100 for first time offenses, $200 for second incidents and $300 for third violations.
“What we’ve seen over the years is that people have gotten pretty lax in their approach to using the transfer sites,” Ward said.
Ward said uncovered loads will be a big area of enforcement.
“We’ve seen a number of cases where folks have brush piled up and not secured, so they are driving down the road and brush flies off the back, or construction debris on the back,” Ward said. “We have a responsibility as borough residents to manage our waste, and it is disrespectful to other residents to not address the issue.”
He added that “people must know their loads are required to be secured.”
Borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams said Tuesday the new phase isn’t intended to generate revenue.
“We are mainly interested in behavior modification to get their behavior squared away without giving someone a fine,” Williams said.
If violators don’t pay the citations, Williams said the borough will file a judgment in court and use one of several methods to recoup the fine, including garnishing a Permanent Fund dividend.
According to the borough, all 13 transfer sites are designed to be “quick, convenient access locations for collection district residents to place their household trash in dumpsters to be transported to the landfill.”
Ward said the code enforcement officer will roving around the transfer sites
Presently, the budget includes funding for one code enforcement officer, though Ward has asked the Assembly for additional ones in the past. He added his hope will to seek funding for more positions in the future.
The transfer sites have also been sites of increased aggressive behaviors, something Ward said has been reflected in high volume calls from the Alaska State Troopers.
“The sites can be a bit of an attractive nuisance and we have had some challenges at some of those facilities where folks don’t feel safe,” Ward said.
Williams said the code enforcement officer can “trespass” people from the transfer sites, which results in contacting the Alaska State Troopers to remove an aggressive individual.
“Our code enforcement officer will enforce our codes and then Alaska State Troopers typically deal with Title 11, public criminal issues,” Williams said. “If there is a criminal type of behavior, we would not psychically intervene, but call troopers to resolve those.”
Dianoski, however, stressed that education will continue to be a primary focus.
“Continued education will foster community engagement and provide a platform for individuals to become more knowledgeable about reuse platforms and proper use of the transfer sites,” Dianoski said.
Ward said there have been some issues with the re-use section of transfer sites, or areas where residents can set aside usable clothing, appliances or furniture to be picked up by future owners.
“We tend to see people ransacking through it,” Ward said. “There might be clothes that were nicely stacked in boxes and then some residents strew them about and make a mess of it … some usable clothing is then all over the ground, trampled in the mud and waste and becomes unusable at that point.”
The transfer sites serve about 70,000 borough residents; the largest are those at Chena Pump, West Farmers Loop, East Farmers Loop, Badger Road and in North Pole.
Most of the transfer sites are open 24/7, with some exceptions such as annual maintenance or cleaning. Borough residents outside the city of Fairbanks pay a specific mill rate to fund the transfer sites.
Residents within the city of Fairbanks are serviced by the city’s contract solid waste trash hauler, Golden Heart Waste Management.