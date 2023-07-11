Fairbanks North Star Borough roads plan

News-Miner screenshot

Fairbanks North Star Borough roads plan website graphic.

 News-Miner screenshot

Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have until Friday to provide written testimony on a draft updated comprehensive roads plan.

The roads plan update, which took three years and a steering committee to develop, will provide an update on the previous version, which was completed in 2006. The original plan was adopted in 1991 to address growth in the borough.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.