Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have until Friday to provide written testimony on a draft updated comprehensive roads plan.
The roads plan update, which took three years and a steering committee to develop, will provide an update on the previous version, which was completed in 2006. The original plan was adopted in 1991 to address growth in the borough.
Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community development director, presented an update to platting board on June 21.
“This is our fourth draft out for public comment,” Spillman said.
The plan was developed as part of an effort by the borough and consulting firms PDC Engineers and Agnew:Beck Consulting.
The draft plan, according to Spillman, intends to project strategic growth and corridors throughout the borough. Over 700 miles of Road Service Area roads and 260 miles without dedicated maintenance were included in the draft update.
A steering committee effort that drew stakeholders from borough residents, Road Service Area commissions, transportation experts, developers, surveyors and engineers provided significant input.
“We’ve had well over 1,000 public comments on this plan,” Spillman said. “We have over 48 pages of summarized comments and our responses.”
Spillman said the project team has taken comments into consideration, including publishing the comments and borough responses on the project’s website. The fourth draft comes as a result of comments received from a January.
“There were quite a few instances where we went out into the field, talked to folks, walked some alignments of future roads, talked through some concerns they had with steep ground,” Spillman said.
The plan’s website provides thorough descriptions of what it would and would not do. The primary take away has been that it does not allow the borough to take private property or force roads through private land.
“Road corridors in the plan will only be dedicated on private property at the time that landowners subdivide,” the plan states. “The subdivision process allows for some flexibility in road alignment and design if the alternative corridor achieves the same goals as the connection identified in the plan.”
Just because a road corridor might appear on the road plan’s maps does not mean it will be built, the plan states.
One notable addition in the fourth draft includes roads and public plans, recognizing that certain areas of public land can be used as open space but can be subdivided in the future.
“The intention of this plan is not to advocate for the subdivision and sale of large publicly owned tracts, but to plan a logical, well-connected road network in the event that future subdivision and development of such areas does occur,” the plan cites. “The development of these areas depends heavily on the base zoning, FNSB Comprehensive Plan, and plans goals of the owning agencies.”
The plan was designed instead to “provide guidance and plan for future road corridors and land access while facilitating the securing of legal right-of-way and physical road development through the land subdivision process.”
It also provides tools for the borough and developers to “develop a road system that protects the health, safety, and well-being of the community.”
Development of the plan was paid for with a grant from the Department of Defense in order to evaluate the growth impacts on areas around military installations. Eielson Air Force Base’s growth over the last five years has prompted growth in and around North Pole.
The roads plan project team used up-to-date technology to incorporate data on conditions like permafrost, wetlands, and other topographical features and how they impact road development and maintenance.
Residents can review the plan and submit comments online at fnsbroadsplan.com. Comments can also be submitted to Shelly Wade with Agnew:Beck at shelly@agnewbeck.com or can be mailed to FNSB Community Planning Department at 907 Terminal Street 2nd Floor, Fairbanks, AK, 99707.
Spillman said the borough intends to bring the draft roads plan to the planning commission for a work session discussion on July 25.
A working group will hold one last meeting on Aug. 29, where it intends to finalize the draft. The plan will require hearings before the platting board and planning commission for any additional recommendations and revisions in November or December before it goes to Assembly for revision.