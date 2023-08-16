The Assembly Road Service Area Commission (ARSAC) delayed adopting a resolution that would endorse the consolidation of road service areas, citing more time to seek input from service area commissioners. The draft resolution would go to the Assembly and endorse an option on how to consolidate, whether by election or a change in state law.
Currently, state law allows consolidations by elections within affected service areas.
The draft version notes that the 103 service areas “also come with issues including wide differences in maintenance and standards among RSAs, unequal funding challenges in managing the system, and inclusion of roads constructed under different regulations.”
The resolution advocates for consolidation from options proposed in a 2021 Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning report. A top priority in the resolution stipulates that consolidated service areas shouldn’t be so large that they are difficult to maintain.
Stuart Davies, the District 1 representative and Twenty-Three Mile Slough Service Area commissioner, noted that something needs to be done for some of the smaller service areas. Davies called the $4.5 million spent annually in the 103 service areas a “drop in the bucket” compared to what the state spends on major projects like the Airport Way/Steese Expressway reconstruction.
“Something has to be done ... with the service areas struggling to maintain roads with a minimal budget,” Davies said.
The borough has provided some respite to help service areas, including converting a revolving fund account into a grants program for projects.
The new grant program provided funding for a handful of projects.
“There is a need out there, and the roads are not so great,” Davies said.
However, he said the draft resolution lacks specificity and would need refinement before the borough can use it to change state law.
“I’m assuming the administration and the Assembly will use this to try to get our legislators to change the state law, which requires voting by everyone to consolidate,” Davies said.
Davies added ARSAC needs input from service area commissioners and other parties.
“As far as I know the only commissions that are interested in consolidation are those that aren’t making it with the money they have,” Davies said. “Raising taxes is one option but it’s not the only option.”
ARSAC member Edith Curry agreed with more commissioner input.
“They have so many questions, and although the resolution is a great idea, it doesn’t say anything,” Curry said.
The current RSA system involves 400 volunteer commissioners covering their respective areas, responsible for selecting contractors and coordinating with the borough’s rural services department for sole source contracts, among other duties.
The borough’s 103 road service areas are scattered throughout its boundaries, both in and around Fairbanks and North Pole and further out. Together, the service areas are responsible for 597 miles of paved and gravel roads.
Individual service areas are responsible for local budget and maintenance within their respective boundaries. Local commissions set the service area mill rate to pay for the maintenance needs, which is adjusted by voters as needed.
FAST Planning report
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning published a service area expansion plan in October 2021 that proposed some options. FAST Planning services as the metropolitan planning organization for the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, responsible for short term and long transportation solutions and project funding planning.
The FAST Planning report identified major challenges, including a lack of state funding, a lack of maintenance standards and inconsistent road quality, accessibility issues and a confusion by residents over which roads are covered by the RSA and which ones are considered “orphan” roads.
Three alternatives were provided, including a single borough-wide road service area that covers all service area roads, a district style model with six distinct service areas (including one for orphan roads) and a new service area that includes only the borough’s orphan roads.
The first two options highlighted benefits and setbacks. The benefits noted either a single or range of mill rates, fewer commissioners and a higher standard of maintenance, but at the cost of less local control, a need to fund maintenance of orphan roads and the borough needing to hire more staff.
Davies asked how of the three FAST Planning options the resolution should be selected.
“I think it’s important that this resolution identifies which alternative we expect the administration area expected to follow,” Davies said.
Davies added until the state law changes, the resolution doesn’t enjoy enough support among the borough’s service areas.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund shared similar concerns by considering FAST Planning’s suggestions, especially ones that propose whittling service areas to a handful.
“I don’t think we can get the support for it,” Rotermund said. “I don’t see this resolution passing.”
Borough attorney Jill Dolan recommended the resolution should recommend the Legislature should pursue changes in state law that allow for consolidation of service areas that want to pursue the option.
”You aren’t limited to just the FAST Planning alternatives,” Dolan said. “You could come up with your own, recognizing that some ideas will probably require a state law change.”
Dolan said a likely process will determine whether service areas desire to consolidate.
The Assembly had a legislative priority years ago supporting consolidation, but Dolan said the process stalled in the Legislature after more people wanted a flushed out plan.
”Right now, it takes elections to consolidate and you’re talking multiple elections if you want to do a district model,” Dolan said. “You’re essentially dissolving existing service areas and voting to create new ones.”
Merle Jantz, who represents ARSAC’s district two, said a ballot measure creating a single service area shouldn’t be discounted.
”With one big vote, everyone would be taken care of,” Jantz said. “Those with service areas would be in and those that wanted in could also be added.”
Jantz noted Kenai Peninsula borough follows a similar model with a single service area.
”See what the people think, they will tell you real quick,” Jantz said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, the ARSAC chair, advised that commission members could propose amendments leading up to the next meeting on Oct. 9.