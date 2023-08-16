Violet Drive RSA

A Violet Drive Road Service Area road is bogged down in a slurry of ice and water on Jan. 2, 2023.

 Courtesy Michael Hubert

The Assembly Road Service Area Commission (ARSAC) delayed adopting a resolution that would endorse the consolidation of road service areas, citing more time to seek input from service area commissioners. The draft resolution would go to the Assembly and endorse an option on how to consolidate, whether by election or a change in state law.

Currently, state law allows consolidations by elections within affected service areas.

