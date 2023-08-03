The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously set aside the borough’s parks and recreation comprehensive plan last week due to its age.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward recommended discarding the plan from the overall borough-wide comprehensive plan, which was originally adopted in 1990 but failed to be properly updated.
“It’s 30-plus years old … it is a very outdated plan and doesn’t provide any benefit to the borough from a strategic or development standpoint,” Ward said. “Half the parks listed in it don’t exist and half the parks that have been in operation aren’t listed in it.”
Ward said a parks plan can be a “very powerful tool as part of a comprehensive plan but only if they are current and updated.”
Ward said comprehensive plans are used broadly “to direct resources and ensure the infrastructure being developed in a fashion that supports both the comprehensive plan and other aspects of community development.”
At the moment, he said, the borough lacks the staff or resources to update the parks plan. He added that it would take a monumental task similar to what the borough undertook with its recently approved updated comprehensive trails plan.
“We don’t lose anything by removing it from the [borough] comprehensive plan because they are not being used currently in that capacity,” Ward said.
The borough’s master comprehensive plan itself is approaching 20 years old, but Ward said it remains relevant to borough development and planning. It is likely to be updated in the next few years.
“It carries the force of law and is intended to direct development or maybe limit based on zoning and land use,” Ward said.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg briefly questioned the logic behind discarding the comprehensive plan.
“Just because it’s outdated doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be adopted inside of something else,” Guttenberg said. “What’s the downside? It’s there, it may be outdated, but by the time we get around to updating every plan, it’s technically outdated.”
Ward said there was no value to keeping it around because of its age and lack of updates.
“Unfortunately ours has been neglected for so long,” Ward said. “As it is right now, it’s pretty bad. I’m sure it was great in 1990.”
He added some of the parks listed in the plan “have changed in their design and how they have been used.”
Ward said the borough hasn’t used the plan when applying for available grant funding, and would not affect any decision in the future. Rather, individual parks and facilities have their own strategic documents, including Pioneer Park and the Carlson Center.
Additionally, the borough’s Capital Improvement Projects list has proven to be more powerful when planning grants because projects go through a nomination and vetting process.
FNSB Planning Commission Chair Kerynn Fisher agreed, noting the commission supported the recommendation unanimously.
“The borough comprehensive plan has its own section on parks and recreation, but it’s at a very high level,” Fisher said. “It’s in there but it doesn’t go into the details of a parks plan. The CIP is a more rigorous planning tool and we aren’t losing a substantive planning tool that isn’t already covered by other documents the borough has.”
The Borough Assembly also set aside a solid waste management plan in the same process.
Ward said the borough’s solid waste plan serves as an operations plan, not a strategic development plan like the trails or parks plan.
“A comprehensive plan sets broad direction and may speak toward specific projects, but it doesn’t get into the daily operation of a park or particular plan,” Ward said.
Ward added in his opinion that it was a mistake for the solid waste plan to be enacted as a comprehensive plan. He added the borough updates its waste management plan annually as part of its landfill licensing requirements.
