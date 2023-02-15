The Fairbanks North Star Borough released a “Frequently Asked Questions” (or FAQ) document regarding the new Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area last week.
The document answers 13 commonly asked questions related to the fire service area, including potential property tax impacts when its new board of commissioners establishes a mill rate and level of service.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the administration released the document to provide residents with relevant information.
“We put together a Q&A packet for folks,” Ward said at a Feb. 7 media interview. “We’ve had a number of questions come in, particularly about what the service is going to look like, how do residents engage with the fire service commission and what would property rates look like for land owners.”
The FAQ gives examples of what a mill rate increase would look like for property owners, of three, six and 10 mills.
Three mills would cost $300 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value, while six mills would equate to $600 per $100,000 and 10 mills would amount to $1,000.
Another question asks whether residents lose property tax exemptions, which the document stipulates won’t be the case.
Other questions concern emergency medical services and ambulance service.
“The Pleasant Valley-Two Rivers area is currently serviced by Steese Fire Department for EMS,” the document states. “This would not change regardless of creation of the service area.”
An ambulance stationed in Two Rivers, the document states, could be investigated, but they are typically housed with fire assets at staffed fire departments.
“The Administration would need to ensure that there would be a warm, safe location for an ambulance to be housed at, that trained staff is available, and that doing so would improve response times,” the document states. “There is not currently a plan to station an ambulance in the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area due to limited availability of resources.”
The document includes information on how fire service contracts are provided, which is done by the borough mayor’s office based on the budget that is approved by the assembly. Other information includes setting a mill rate and adoption of a recommended budget by the assembly.
The new fire service area covers Chena Hot Springs Road between Mile 12 and Mile 27. Voters approved the service area formation in November, with 149 residents voting yes and 92 voting no.
The new fire service area has drawn controversy, with several residents citing misinformation from both the borough administration and supporters of setting up a fire service area.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash attempted to address concerns when he introduced an ordinance in January with the intent to ask voters if they wanted to abolish the service area.
However, it failed to advance a public hearing following a 3-4 vote at a January meeting.
The assembly did confirm appointments for six service area commissioners at the same meeting. A seventh will be confirmed at a later date.
“Bottom line is we are going forward with the assumption we are going to have to provide some level of service starting July 1,” Ward said. “We are calendaring a meeting for the fire service commission to meet so they can start their discussions on budget and level of service for the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area.”
Ward added the commission will be responsible for deciding on that issue.
“We are acutely aware of the direct correlation between the level of service and the budget that would be imposed on the taxpayers of the area,” Ward said. “There is definitely going to be a lot of scrutiny from the commission on that.”
He added other questions include what happens starting July 1, after property rates are mailed.
“It’s very unlikely you’re going to see fire trucks rolling out July 1,” Ward said. “We are building a service area and the commission is going to bring forward recommendations on how to do that in an appropriate manner that the community can afford.”
According to the borough FAQ, fire services “could be as basic as prevention services like a smoke alarm and fire extinguisher campaign or be as involved as a fully staffed department.”
Additionally, the document states that water for fire suppression efforts will need to be hauled to the service area until water tanks or wells are developed.
“[T]he commission and selected contractor will need to develop a plan for securing water in the area, which may include negotiating mutual aid with other fire departments in the area,” the document states.
The FAQ document can be downloaded from the borough’s website, www.fnsb.gov or can be obtained by contacting the mayor’s office at 907-459-1300.
Petition
A group of residents are currently circulating a petition to hold a similar election. Under Borough Code Section 14.08.030, the petition requires the signatures of a simple majority of property owners, which must be submitted to the borough clerk’s office for verification.
“The petition is signed by land owners and the residents vote in the election,” Chief of Staff Jim Williams said.
Some complaints involved confusion or alleged misinformation over the type of services, fire insurance rates and whether ambulance service would be lost. Some property owners who lived outside the area boundaries said they couldn’t vote; state law stipulates only residents in an area can vote on a service area ballot.
“That was a little bit of confusion in the lead up to some of the stuff we’re hearing now,” Williams said. “Folks who were landowners felt like they didn’t have a voice in the [Nov. 15] election. But you don’t get to vote in the area unless you live in that area.”
If an election is set, only residents who live within the service area are eligible to vote. Property owners who live outside the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Service Area are ineligible to vote in a possible election.
“If it goes to election, if you’re a resident, if you aren’t a property owner but live out there, you can vote on it as long as you’re a registered voter,” Williams said.
Williams called citizen-initiated petitions a high bar.
“A fairly large number would have to sign onto that petition,” Williams said. “Once the petition sponsors get their packets back, the clerk’s office will verify each of those signatures to see if they are legit.”
If enough signatures are verified, Williams said the information gets forwarded to the assembly to sponsor an ordinance. The ordinance itself requires introduction, consideration before the Assembly committee of the whole, and a public hearing.
“There are a lot of gates to go through to ensure it’s successful,” Williams said.
Williams added such petitions have their own procedures and felt certain the assembly would move it forward to an election.