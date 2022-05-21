After two years, the free ride will be over for bus riders using the Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) and Van Tran.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough will resume charging fares July 1, along with rolling back Covid-19 measures, according to borough public information officer Lanien Livingston.
The borough suspended fares in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic took off. At around the same time, federal regulations were adopted for mass transit, including masks and having to enter the bus from the back door.
“As mitigation measures change and loosen, we will implement pre-Covid operating procedures, such as front door loading and resuming the collection of fares,” Livingston said.
Fares, she said, will remain the same prior to the pandemic.
MACS Transit has two fares: Adult passengers and reduced fare. Adult cash fare (per ride) is $1.50, a day pass $3, a half-month pass $20 and a monthly pass $40.
Reduced fare applies to youth ages 6 to 18, individuals with Medicare or Medicaid cards, active duty military and their dependents, and those with qualifying disabilities. Reduced fare is 75 cents per ride, $2 for a day pass, and $20 for either a half-month or monthly pass.
MACS also applies a free fare for seniors age 60 and over, and youth ages 0 to 5. Seniors are required to show government-issued photo identification.
The borough covered the cost of the fare using pandemic federal relief funding.
“FNSB Transportation Department applied and was awarded CARES Act funding to offset operation costs,” Livingston said.
While the fares won’t change after they resume in July, Livingston said MACS Transit may need to adjust its schedule as it continues to struggle with bus driver shortages seen both in-state and across the country.
“We may not be able to maintain our current reduced schedule,” Livingston said. “We are looking at a variety of options to hire and retain employees.”
The borough has already held two public meetings about the fares resuming in July. Two more are scheduled. One meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Noel Wien Library in Fairbanks; the second will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the North Pole Branch Library in North Pole.
The borough also launched a public survey soliciting feedback from riders and the public. The online survey is found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZGXZ5ZH.
Paper copies of the survey can be found at Juanita Helms Administration Center, the Transit Center downtown, or on the buses. Paper copies are postage paid and can be dropped in the mail or given to the bus driver.