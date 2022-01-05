Residents who depend on the Metropolitan Area Commuter System, or MACS, public transportation along Farmers Loop Road and in South Fairbanks will have to wait until late afternoon to ride the bus as the Fairbanks North Star Borough reduced service hours for its Grey and Orange lines.
The changes went into effect Monday, according to Michelle Felix, the borough’s transportation director. Felix said low staffing levels forced the service reduction.
“We have had a bus driver shortage for some time, but we are finally at the point that we cannot cover all of our lines,” Felix said Tuesday.
The MACS Grey Line, which serves Famers Loop from Fred Meyer East to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center, will suspend service hours between 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Service will resume at Fred Meyer East starting at 3:45 p.m.
The Orange Line, running from the Transit Center to Fred Meyer on Airport Way, will stop service between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Service resumes at 3:30 p.m. at the Transit Center.
Under a normal route schedule, the Grey Line schedule’s first westbound bus typically starts its westbound at 6:45 a.m and its last eastbound bus leaves UAF at 5:30 p.m. The Orange Line’s first bus leaves the transit center at 7 a.m., while its last bus leaving Fred Meyer is 5:30 p.m.
Felix added that the Orange and Grey bus routes do not overlap much with other routes.
“Our best recommendation is for riders to try to adjust their schedules to use those routes when they are operating,” Felix said. “Our hope is that this is temporary. At this time is that there won’t be any other line impacts, but if we have more staffing shortages it might.”
A bus driver shortage hasn’t impacted only the borough, Felix said. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s contract service, Durham School Services, has also been hit hard by what has been labeled a national shortage.
Felix added in the past the borough and school district were exploring options to alleviate impacted school routes. But driver shortages have “made it so challenging,” Felix said.
“Positions for transit drivers have been open for some time on the borough’s website and we’re waiting for qualified applicants,” Felix said.
MACS has openings for both normal bus drivers and its VanTrans routes. The VanTrans system uses 11-passenger vans to service riders with psychical, cognitive or sensory disabilities.
Felix said there are some differences between normal bus drivers and VanTrans drivers. Bus drivers require a commercial driver’s license, while van drivers don’t.
The borough pays all drivers in the training stage $15 an hour. Beyond that, starting wage for bus drivers start at $28.67 and van drivers start at $22.36 an hour, according to the borough job posting.
“We do train our drivers and that training time varies on past experience,” Felix said.