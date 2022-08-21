Fairbanks borough transit garage

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A federal grant will fund the transition of using compressed natural gas as the fuel source for buses and vans.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Almost $2.5 million was awarded to the Fairbanks North Star Borough from the Federal Transit Administration for Compressed Natural Gas buses and vans, according to a borough news release.

The funds come from the FTA’s bus and low-and-no-emission grant program as part of the overall Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Tags