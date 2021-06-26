The Fairbanks North Star Borough received an $18.8 million appropriation for Covid-19 response and recovery under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds must be spent before 2026.
Mayor Bryce Ward presented the availability, rules and authorized uses of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act during the Assembly’s Finance Committee meeting on June 17. The meeting included a question and answer period for committee members.
The borough is authorized to use the appropriated funds to provide premium pay to essential workers, make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and respond to the economic impacts of Covid-19. Small businesses, nonprofits and industries dependent on tourism could all receive a portion of the economic stimulus. The funds cannot be used to reduce taxes or shore up pension funds.
In March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law. The stimulus package provides $1.9 trillion in mandatory funding, program changes and tax policies aimed at mitigating the continued effects of the pandemic.
The funds will be distributed to state and local governments in two equal installments. The borough requested the first portion of the appropriation this spring.
The Assembly Finance Committee expects to hold a town-hall discussion in August to gather community input regarding the distribution of funds.
