A proposed ordinance to create a new rural recreation site district to the borough zoning council goes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Thursday.
The designation would expand options and development of privately owned “remote recreational land” that would zoned for “large, very low-density developments where physical access may be limited.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sponsored the ordinance, wrote in a memo the new site designation would “allow for a variety of uses that may not be compatible for subdivisions intended for personal recreational use.”
Commercial and other non-recreation type uses would be strictly limited “in this area as to support the peaceful and natural character of the neighborhood.”
Melissa Kellner, the borough’s deputy director of community management, told the Assembly at a recent work session that the Planning Commission supported the adoption of the ordinance.
In addition, Kellner said it creates new definitions for a seasonal recreational shelter.
“Your typical recreational cabin is what we have in mind here,” Kellner said. The minimum lot size would be three acres, or 120,000 square feet, with a minimum 50-foot setback for “yards.”
No restrictions would be placed on building heights within rural recreation site. Permitted uses would include community gardens, docks, decks and boat launches, guesthouses and single-family dwellings or recreation shelters such as yurts.
Kellner said the recreational uses could range from remote bed and breakfast homestays (limited to four rooms) to public recreational cabins. A lot examples, she said, would likely only be accessed by river or other remote means.
The new “seasonal recreational shelter” designation was created with semi-permanent structures and shelters in mind like a walled tent or yurt.
Yurts or other season structures developed on a permanent or wooden platform, she added, would be limited to one every square 30,000 feet on the lot.
“The intent is to not just allow a whole bunch of accessory dwellings or other semi-permanent structures on the site,” Kellner said. No restrictions would be placed on tents without permanent foundations.
Adding the new rural recreation designation doesn’t automatically re-zone existing sites, she added. The re-zoning of parcels requires an extensive process, including Planning Commission and Assembly public hearings.
Ward said the borough looked at existing remote recreational sites and land use conflicts in the area while developing the new zoning designation. Much of those sites, he said, are zoned GU-1, or rural general use.
“Tourism is currently very popular, so there tends to be some conflict between commercial use of recreational property and commercial private use,” Ward said.
He said the new designation provides an option for property owners to decide whether they want remote areas or neighborhoods “to be truly personal use, which limits the number of buildings that can be built … and not intended for rentals, tourism or aurora viewing.”
Support for the re-zone
Kellner said the borough has heard comments about support for low density remote opportunities for personal use. She added the borough’s comprehensive plan backs the development of such land uses.
The more recent 2019 Salcha-Badger Road Area Plan, which was funded by a Defense Department grant due to Eielson Air Force Base’s growth, drove home the need for low-density rural recreational development.
“Adding this new zone is just another tool in the toolbox to help promote that type of development,” Kellner said. “It is likely this land would be utilized by public land managers like the borough, university and state.”
Kellner said both the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Department of Natural Resources both indicated the potential benefits to have land they own in the borough re-zoned under the new designation.
“The highest demand they have heard is for remote property and for people to be able to buy their own little piece of Alaska,” Kellner said.
Assembly concerns
A few Assemblymembers had concerns about abuse over the new zone, including Tammie Wilson.
Wilson noted that there was the possibly that in an area with 10 property owners, six could request the entire area be re-zoned.
“I might have bought a property that was [general use], and now this could be a way that could become more restrictive versus me coming in on my own,” Wilson said.
Ward said if an entire neighborhood wanted to re-zone, it would still require an entire public process, meaning some property owners could protest.
“What we’ve really envisioned for this is when we talk about new development of recreational areas, that this would be applied an entire neighborhood,” Ward said. “If someone is looking at acquiring land in that new development, it would already be zoned as personal use through this [new designation].”
Wilson said she had no issues with new developments, but asked whether the new zoning designation could be limited to that purpose.
“An area that’s got developed by someone whose currently GU couldn’t then be forced into re-zoning to this,” Wilson said.
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan advised against the limitations, adding the closest restriction process the borough is tied to outdoor recreation publicly-owned lands or by private request. She added the new zoning has language that includes those options.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked why landing strips weren’t included in the permitted use requirements.
“If these were truly remote, it would make sense you would want to allow for a landing strip in the area,” Haney said. “I think that it makes sense if you are talking about something remote … when I think of that, I think of the other side of Chena Hot Springs.”
Kellner said the question came up during discussion and said a landing strip could be considered an accessary use, which are covered under the new zoning designation.
Dolan added that the zoning code airplane strips and helipads have defined requirements permitted on very large parcels.
“If the intention is allow [landing strips] as a permitted use, I would recommend you include it and then include a minimum lot size for those uses,” Dolan said.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg commended the idea, noting similar plots were developed by the state and along the railroad decades ago.
“People were stampeding to get their land and set up their home sites,” Guttenberg said. “They were incredibly popular and I think this is something that would be very good.”
He added there could be major caveat, noting the state process involved a “stake-first, survey later” policy. When it came to survey the land, people built homes on land claimed by another.
‘Would the borough plot it, put in easements for roads that could go in 30 years from now?” Guttenburg asked. He added he couldn’t see it as a popular option for private developers, given the cost of development.
Ward said zoning or re-zoning of land typically takes place before the subdivision process, which covers easements and plot lines. Kellner added re-zoning process can determine conditions, such as platting can only be done after being zoned.
“It could go re-zone first, then plat or they could happen concurrently,” Kellner said. “We work with the developer to make things happen.”
The Assembly meets at the Juanita Helms Administrative Center, 907 Terminal St. on Thursday at 6 p.m., with public hearings held after 7 p.m. The meeting will also be broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM after 7 p.m. and online at fnsb.gov.