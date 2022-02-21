A sweeping plan with 10 years of taxpayer-funded public construction projects gets one last public hearing on Thursday, after which borough leaders are poised to vote on it.
It’s the end of a months-long process to update the Fairbanks North Star Borough Capital Improvement Program.
A spreadsheet developed by the Borough Mayor’s Office and discussed at an assembly finance committee meeting shows the Noel Wien Public Library remodel ($9.4 million); improvements to the softball fields at South Davis Park ($1.1 million); installation of new internet and wireless capabilities at the Carlson Center ($450,000); and removal of an underground kashim at Pioneer Park with repairs to cabin 36 ($200,000) are among the upcoming projects.
“I’m happy with the CIP and do not have any changes to propose,” said Matt Cooper, chairman of the assembly finance committee, in a text message. “As you know, the CIP follows an extensive public process with many opportunities for community input. The CIP as proposed reflects the priorities I have heard from the community.”
Other projects to advance include the North Pole Middle School exterior renovation ($2.1 million); Pioneer Park small building repair ($1 million); new flooring and interior finishes at Two Rivers Elementary School ($329,000); Wescott pool waterslide replacement ($300,000); Mary Siah swimming pool replaster ($350,000); Tanana Middle School exterior renovation ($2.8 million); Hamme Pool repairs ($625,000); and Pioneer Park boat launch repair ($350,000).
Design work will begin on consolidating and updating youth baseball facilities, revitalizing Chena Lake Recreation Area, improving utilities at Pioneer Park and repairing the roof at the Wescott pool, according to the spreadsheet.
Money was previously allocated for design work on a new animal shelter, and the assembly will be asked to provide $14.3 million for construction.
“We currently have a large backlog of deferred maintenance on borough properties, which increases in cost each year,” said Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski. “The CIP, if utilized properly with good stewardship, can be an effective tool. The CIP funds should be used to facilitate safe and effective care of existing borough infrastructure.”
The public works planning tool was first adopted in 2020. An update of the CIP began last year with project nominations, and 80 projects were selected for a scoring process.
The five highest-scoring projects were an accessible playground for Pioneer Park ($3.5 million), a new Chena Heritage Multi-Purpose Center ($18.7 million), utility improvements at Pioneer Park ($4 million), the new North Star Athletics Complex ($100 million) and implementation of the Isberg Area Master Plan ($2.7 million). Weight was given based on existing building conditions, operating budget impacts, community support and the potential for grant funding.
The spreadsheet shows public works priorities through 2032, though future leaders are not bound to the document and will have the power to make changes. A routine update of the CIP is required every other year under borough code.
Check out the spreadsheet at www.fnsb.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8846/RESOLUTION-NO-2022-03.