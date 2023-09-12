Borough trails

Sam Ferrara/News-Miner

A trail sign at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area marks the path for outdoor enthusiasts in November 2020.

 Sam Ferrara/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider adoption of an ordinance mean to streamline the trail easement realignment process during its Thursday meeting.

The ordinance, co-sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Aaron Lojewski, is part of a packaged compromise following the adoption of the borough’s comprehensive recreational trails update.

