The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider adoption of an ordinance mean to streamline the trail easement realignment process during its Thursday meeting.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Aaron Lojewski, is part of a packaged compromise following the adoption of the borough’s comprehensive recreational trails update.
Under the ordinance, subdivision applicants can request the borough to clear a realigned trail segment and would waive final platting and per-lot fees for plats to include volunteer easement dedication. The ordinance also simplifies the borough process to acquire certain easements.
Kellen Spillman, the borough community planning director, said at a recent finance committee meeting that the recommendations come from the borough platting board as part of the trails plan adoption process and would revise borough codes Title 17, the subdivision code, and Title 20, which regulates land acquisitions.
“It would make it easier to administratively easier to acquire trail easements by acceptance of the mayor,” Spillman said. “The property owner could actually dedicate an easement, whether if they want to give it to the borough or the borough purchases that easement.”
The provisions impact Category A and B trails, which are defined as having statewide and borough-wide significance.
Spillman said the borough had some difficulty drafting the ordinance to cover some Category C trails, which are community significant paths that normally don’t receive grant eligibility.
“We didn’t want to cover all Category C trails,” Spillman said. “It didn’t make sense to use taxpayer dollars for some of these neighborhood trails.”
Spillman noted that seven significant trails in the now-adopted trails plan update were changed from Category A and B to Category C prior to approval. As a compromise to adopt the trails plan, the Assembly authorized borough resources to be used to acquire public access as needed.
The seven trails include the Smallwood Creek Loop, Far Mountain Traverse, Salcha River Trail, Pearl Creek Commuter Trail, Haines-Fairbanks Pipeline, Social Security Mine Trail and Ester Dome Trail.
“We called all seven trails out specifically in the ordinance,” Spillman said, adding they have the potential to eventually be re-classified after public access was obtained.
Spillman called provision that would allow the borough to purchase easements a pilot program.
“We’ve never had anything in code or the funding available to proactively to go out and talk to property owners to see if they are willing to sell the borough these easements,” Spillman said. “We would be looking at one or two easements per year … and which Category A and B trails we would want to focus on.”
He added it will take time for his department to develop a process and go from there. Funding would come from the borough’s “Public Community Trail Program” line item in the Capital Improvement Program.
A separate resolution to be considered by the Assembly Thursday would allow the borough to use funding for purchase easements, survey and construction costs for trails that have missing public connections.
The borough currently funds $350,000 a year for trails projects.
Another provision — the borough clearing of land — comes into play if a property owner chooses to relocate a trail easement at the time of subdivision.
“Right now in our code, if a property owner doesn’t like where a trail easement is on their property or interferes with their subdivision plans, there is a provision for relocating that trail easement elsewhere on the property,” Spillman said. However, the land owner is currently responsible for clearing and brushing the new trail location.
With the proposed ordinance, the borough would take on that responsibility and cost.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked how much clearing a trail would cost, and where the funding would come from.
Ward, the borough mayor, said any clearing costs would be subject to Assembly appropriations.
“We would have to operate within our current expenditures,” Ward said. “We would have to look at availability of staff time and resources within the department.”
He added the current budget doesn’t include funding for any such activity.
“In the future, if we have a large number of folks who come through with this, that may impact the budget,” Ward said. “It also depends on the size of the easement dedication and amount of work involved.”
Ward added funding would come from the borough’s operational fund, rather than the Capital Improvement Program budget.
“We haven’t necessarily decided where the clearing [funding] would come from,” Ward said. “We have not even articulated which department the funding would come from. It’ll most likely be Parks and Rec.”
Spillman added his department typically receives one request annually for a trail reroute.
“Those we see are typically associated with someone building in the existing trail easement and ask to have rerouted so there is no building in there,” Spillman said.
Most easements would be acquired at fair market value. The borough could offer above fair market value, but must have a public purpose for expending higher funds.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked what happens with the existing right-of-way when a trail moves.
“If it goes away, aren’t we just trading things but paying for it under this ordinance?” Guttenberg said. “It’s basically just swamping easements.”
Spillman confirmed that was the case, adding there are a lot of occasions where a trail easement doesn’t work with a property owner’s subdivision plan.
“It may be mutually beneficial to not put that easement in the middle of the property, but on a property line,” Spillman said. “The subdivider has the right to request the easement to be moved … so that easement in the middle goes away the second the final plat is filed that reserves the new easement.”
Easement swaps, he said, are limited to Category A and B trails in the existing trails plan.
“If I wanted to dedicate a trail easement that was not in any trails plan, that would not be something that could be acquired through this code revision,” Spillman said.
The Assembly will hold a public hearing on the the ordinance at Thursday’s meeting at the Juanita Helms Administrative Center, 907 Terminal St. The general borough meeting starts at 6 p.m., but public hearings start after 7 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed online at www.fnsb.gov or broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM after 7 p.m.