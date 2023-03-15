The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s military housing summit is set for Monday at Pioneer Park’s Centennial Hall at 6:30 p.m.
The summit will include information about existing market conditions, available building and land opportunities and projected market demands.
The event is aimed at developers, landlords, investors, real estate agencies and brokers and finance professionals.
“This is a partnership between our local military installations and the borough to help quantify some of the housing needs from both Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said in a recent interview.
Eielson has been growing in recent years due to the completed beddown of two F-35 Joint Strike Fighter squadrons and the corresponding increase in personnel.
The Air Force installation is expected to host an additional four KC-135 Sratotankers over the next few years. Eielson estimates the new aircraft will bring a total of 350 new military and civilian personnel and as many as 500 family members.
Ward noted the recent redesignation of U.S. Army Alaska as the 11th Airborne Division, including the Army brigades and units stationed at Fort Wainwright, also brings potential changes and growth.
“We are trying to have an open dialogue between military leadership, the borough and the community on what the needs are,” Ward said. “Our goal is to help educate builders and developers on some of those opportunities and help partner them with the need and quality expectations the military is looking for.”
Both military installations are at peak capacity for both military family housing and enlisted billets.
The borough has a tight rental market, averaging a 6% vacancy rate compared to an accepted 10% norm.
“We are at half of what we’d like to be for what’s considered a healthy market,” Ward said. “We will still need affordable, quality-efficient housing in Fairbanks.”
The borough launched a two-year developer tax incentive program for developers in 2022 to address the lack of available housing. The program offers up to a 10-year tax break for developers who build multi-family units, depending on the development’s size.
Ward said the program has generated some interest, with some development projects already approved and some in the pipeline.
All applications, he noted, have been local builders. Six applications totaling 50 units were approved last year, with most of them either built or nearing completion.
Ward said he hasn’t ruled out asking the assembly to extend the tax incentive program.
“What we want to look at is that we’re truly incentivizing building and not just giving away tax incentives for things that otherwise would have been built,” Ward said. “We want to be mindful of those exemptions as we move forward.”
