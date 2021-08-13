lclifford @newsminer.com
Mayor Bryce Ward used his veto power to reverse the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s passage of a resolution that would have required masks to be worn inside the assembly chambers when the state’s Covid-19 alert level is high.
The Assembly passed the resolution at its regular meeting Thursday by a 5-4 vote; Ward vetoed it Friday.
The mask mandate was prompted by Alaska’s increased Covid-19 count and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that people who live in an area of substantial or high coronavirus transmission wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Under the resolution, individuals would be required to wear a mask inside the Mona Lisa Drexler assembly chambers when Alaska’s Covid-19 resident case alert level is high.
“By following the CDC’s recommended guidance for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public settings, the Borough will continue to provide a safe working environment for all staff, keep facilities open for the public, and minimize the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” the resolution states.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough currently has a high alert status, which the Department of Health and Social Services defines as greater than 10 cases per 100,000 over 14 days.
Presiding officer Mindy O’Neal, who sponsored the resolution, said that the Borough should adhere to public health guidelines to keep members of the community safe.
“For my own safety and the safety of other people in this community, I believe it’s important that we adhere to medical professionals who are part of our federal government and their recommendations for stopping widespread transmission of Covid-19,” she said. “I think it’s important that we are able to adjust our mitigation strategies to adapt to how this disease affects this community. We don’t know what is going to be next, what’s the next variant, but we should be able to use all the tools that we have to stop widespread transmission of Covid-19.”
Assemblyman Jimi Cash spoke in opposition to the resolution and stated he would actively resist the mandate.
“I will say right now over the radio, to everybody in this chamber, if this ordinance passes, I will show up here next week and you will have to remove me,” Cash said.
Residents also spoke out against the resolution at Thursday night’s meeting, stating that the mandate infringes upon their constitutional rights.
“It’s just a right of freedom, and I believe that people should be responsible citizens and choose to protect themselves and stay home if they’re ill, which we’ve asked people to do, rather than forcing the mandate on individuals who may or may not be able to breathe through a mask but would still like to attend the borough assembly,” said FNSB resident Kristin Cash.
For now, Ward’s veto will prevent the mask mandate from being enforced at assembly chambers. The resolution and veto will be addressed on Aug. 26 at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Regular Assembly meeting. Six members of the assembly would need to vote in support of the resolution in order to override Ward’s veto.
