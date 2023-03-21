The Fairbanks North Star Borough, like other municipal agencies across Alaska, receives a portion of the funds from class action lawsuits settlements with opioid distributors and manufacturers.
To date, the borough has received $206,650 from two previous settlements and has chosen to participate in national settlements with five other companies, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allegran, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
But the borough is limited in how it can use those funds to remediate the impact opioid addiction has had on the borough. An ordinance sponsored by Borough Bryce Ward would ask voters to expand what FNSB can do.
“What we’re looking at is what we can do to use those funds to support opioid remediation in the community,” Ward said during a recent media interview.
Ward noted the borough has limited health and social service powers to maintain the Fairbanks Public Health Center, pass through grants and assist with any required matching funds.
Voters would be asked, “Shall the Fairbanks North Star Borough exercise on an areawide basis additional health and social service powers to expend settlements funds on new opioid related municipal services and to provide grants to local providers?”
Ward said the settlement agreements the state already participates in generates about $75,000 a year. Newer settlement agreements could boost that amount to $100,000 over the next 12 to 18 years.
Ward said the proposed changes to health powers would allow the borough to begin using the funds. Currently, it’s limited to only distributing grant funding.
“The [settlement funds] are in a separate account, but there’s no appropriation with it yet,” Ward said. “It’s sitting there waiting … There may be things that are more effective for us to be able to use these funds.”
If approved, the proposition would allow expenditure of settlement funds on new opioid-related municipal services to provide grants to local providers.
In December, the state of Alaska announced settlements were being finalized with Walmart ($8.5 million), Teva ($8.2 million) and Allergen ($4.8 million).
According to the Alaska Department of Law, the state received 303,646,336 retail doses of prescription opioid painkillers between 2010 and 2017. In a state with a population of 721,000, the volume equated to 420 doses per Alaskan.
The state already settled with Johnson & Johnson, Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson for $58.5 million in February 2022.
Ward said he’s not looking “to reinvent the wheel” with how to use the funds.
The borough’s health and social services commission already helps secure grants for various agencies.
“There’s good folks in this community who are doing good work in helping to deal with opioid addiction,” Ward said. “We want to make sure we can support those agencies who are doing this work and expand that work.”
Ward said the borough can currently use the settlement funds to an extent but wouldn’t be effective in addressing addiction remediation efforts.
Education and emergency medical services are two items the borough can use the settlement funds for.
“For education we can work through our school system to provide lessons on the hazards of opioids,” Ward said. Under EMS services, the borough could use funding for emergency response and overdose treatment.
“We have looked at that in supporting EMS, but it’s dealing with the consequences after someone has been addicted and goes through some sort of medical emergency,” Ward said. “The intent is remediation and try to address the addiction before it happens.”
Ward’s ordinance is scheduled to be introduced at Thursday’s Assembly meeting.
It was due to be advanced at the March 9 meeting but was pulled for discussion. However, it couldn’t be heard that night.
If advanced, the ordinance would go to public hearing on April 13.