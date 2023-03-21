Fentanyl workshop

A naloxone rescue kit distributed at a January fentanyl awareness workshop includes two doses of naloxone, a CPR mouth shield, rubber gloves, a test strip and other items. Naloxone is used an immediate response to reverse the overdose effects of opioids, including fentanyl.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough, like other municipal agencies across Alaska, receives a portion of the funds from class action lawsuits settlements with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

To date, the borough has received $206,650 from two previous settlements and has chosen to participate in national settlements with five other companies, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allegran, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

