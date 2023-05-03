Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward proclaimed May 2023 as Bike Month.
National Bike Month has been celebrated by the League of American Bicyclists since 1956. The organization advocates for the U.S. to be more bicycle friendly through National Bike to Work Week, from May 15-21, Bike to Work Day, May 19, and National Ride a Bike Day, May 7. LAB encourages residents to give biking a try.
In Alaska, 0.8% of people bike to work, 7.6% of people walk to work, and 1.2% take public transit to work, according to LAB. They also found that 40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles.
As part of National Bike Month, Ward encourages all Alaskans to commit to making roads safer for both bicyclists and pedestrians.
“Alaska offers spectacular scenery for biking and recreation on a multitude of roads and trails,” the proclamation states. “Bicycling has been shown to improve citizens’ health, well-being, and quality of life.”
Alaska last adopted a Bike and Pedestrian Plan in 2019. There is no defined distance required when passing a person bicycling in Alaska.
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planing recently sent the city of Fairbanks recommendations for the bike lane signing and striping pilot project for a section of downtown. According to Corey DiRutigliano, the project was launched to identify safe and intuitive routes, build a reliable system, and create a safe transit system for all bicycle and pedestrian users.
Fairbanks Cycle Club hosts weekly bike rides and races year-round. FCC will host a bike swap on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.