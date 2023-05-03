Bike swap

Courtesy Fairbanks Cycling Club

The Fairbanks Cycling Club getting ready to host its summer bike swap on June 11, 2022.

 Courtesy Fairbanks Cycling Club

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward proclaimed May 2023 as Bike Month.

National Bike Month has been celebrated by the League of American Bicyclists since 1956. The organization advocates for the U.S. to be more bicycle friendly through National Bike to Work Week, from May 15-21, Bike to Work Day, May 19, and National Ride a Bike Day, May 7. LAB encourages residents to give biking a try.

