Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is proposing to decrease the base property tax rate from 13.799 mills to 12.510 mills for 2022.
His new $180 million budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is $5.3 million more than the current borough budget, reflecting a 3% increase in government spending, including three new public employee positions. One of those positions, a code enforcement officer, has already been approved by the Borough Assembly.
In his State of the Borough speech Monday, Ward also reviewed highlights of the past year and listed new endeavors, including 33 upcoming public works projects valued at $39 million. The projects include construction of a new transit garage, new skylights at the Noel Wien Public Library and upgrades at the Growden Memorial Park, home of the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks.
Ward said borough government continues to deal with impacts from Covid-19, including a worker shortage that is impacting municipal pools and public transit with a shortage of lifeguards and bus drivers.
“We are looking at programs where we can provide training,” the mayor said.
He spoke in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers with the remarks streamed online. A recording will be published on the borough website.
His full budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-2023 will be published on the municipal website, fnsb.gov, between now and Thursday when his administration makes a formal budget presentation to the Borough Assembly at 5:30 p.m.
The mill rate decrease, pending assembly approval, could offset a sharp increase in assessed values due to rising home prices. That would result in tax bills holding steady at 2021 numbers but it depends on how much the property’s value went up and on what changes are made to Ward’s spending plan, which the assembly will comb through during multiple meetings in the coming weeks.
Ward’s budget proposal is $12.1 million under the voter-approved tap cap, a limit on government revenue collection.
The borough’s biggest expense is an annual local contribution to public schools, and Ward is proposing to keep that flat at $49 million. The Board of Education is asking for a $2 million increase this year. Ward said the assembly, if they choose to fund that, could take the money from reserves.
“As we looked at development of the budget, we did leave room in the fund balance,” he said.
The mayor said he intends to continue developing the Carlson Center into a community center. An indoor playground for small children opened there late last year. One of the administration’s priorities is to expand public use of the building, which has been under borough management since July after spending decades under corporate management.
“The plan is we want the parking lot being at least somewhat full, if not completely full, as many days of the year that we possibly can,” Ward said.
He listed his administration’s achievements this last year to include a successful land sale, the launching of a new transfer site education campaign and a new coalition that was formed between the borough, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Interior Gas Utility and the Alaska Railroad Corp. They originally teamed up to apply for a federal grant, which fell through.
Ward also noted some challenges: Borough operations shut down for five days in late December due to back-to-back snow storms. Also, more trash has been generated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, driving up costs in the solid waste collection district by about $500,000.
Ward added that the borough is raising wages for temporary summer hires in the Parks and Recreation Department by 25% to address a 50% staff vacancy rate.
The assembly usually approves the annual spending plan after hosting public hearings in May. Leaders are scheduled to vote on the 2022 property tax mill rate on June 9. Property tax bills go out on or by July 1.