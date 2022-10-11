Mayor Bryce Ward

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward speaks in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers in April. Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward will be in Reykjavík, Iceland, this week attending an international Arctic conference.

The Arctic Circle Assembly bills itself as the largest annual international gathering on Arctic issues. The conference runs from Oct. 13-16.

