Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward will be in Reykjavík, Iceland, this week attending an international Arctic conference.
The Arctic Circle Assembly bills itself as the largest annual international gathering on Arctic issues. The conference runs from Oct. 13-16.
Borough public information officer Lanien Livingston said the trip is a borough-sponsored event and that the mayor would be speaking on one of the panels, called “Arctic Urban Communities: Resilience Beyond The Covid-19 Pandemic.” Ward’s panel takes place Thursday.
Lanien estimated the cost to attend at around $4,600, but travel-related expenses such as airfare and lodging weren’t immediately available. The borough has a per diem system.
“The mayor will be traveling along with other Alaskan participants to engage on Arctic issues that impact Alaska and our local community,” Livingston said by email Monday. “Topics such as maintaining peace, climate and sustainability, building alliances, development, Indigenous cultures and language, food security, geopolitics, tourism, economic development, energy and Arctic policy and investment will be discussed.”
Ward called the borough’s participation important.
“Conversations about the Arctic tend to be academic and often take place in regions that simply have no idea what it means to survive and thrive in some of the world’s harshest places,” Ward said. “To have important discussions about the development, sustainability and peace of the Arctic, we must be present. Traveling to another country to represent our community and country is humbling and a bit intimidating. I am honored to be a part of this Arctic gathering.”
Livingston said the The Arctic Mayor’s Forum will host a gathering at the same time which will allow community leaders from across Arctic communities to connect to develop relationships and partnerships.
“With the increased focus on the Arctic and the strategic location our community holds, we want to grow Interior Alaska as a gathering place for discussions on Arctic issues,” Livingston said. “Fairbanks and Alaska are America’s gateway to the Arctic.”
Other panels will include people from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, tackling topics from climate change to Arctic security.
