The Fairbanks North Star Borough may have to reevaluate some of its capital improvement projects over the next few years due to higher costs, according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“We have a number of them that we have not been able to award because some of them came back with bids that were too high,” Ward said during a media interview last week.
The borough budgets capital projects ranging from building upgrades to new construction using a Capital Improvement Plan (or CIP), which it updates every two years. Projects are nominated by local stakeholders, the borough administration and others before it goes to the Assembly for approval and appropriations.
“We will start those project nominations in the next month or so and have a few workshops,” Ward said. “This will be a chance to go through and re-work some projects that are in the plan in years six through ten.”
The CIP process was launched in 2019 and was modeled after the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation’s budget processes for road and transportation projects. One of the largest projects to benefit from the process is the Noel Wien Library renovation and expansion.
Ward said when the nomination process starts, cost estimates for near-term projects over the next four years would be revised.
The CIP allows the Assembly and administration to “slip” projects, or push them back as needed due to a lack of staffing, higher-than-expected costs or because a project might become more pressing.
“You’re able to move projects up and down on the list depending on how your funding comes in or depending on your ability to match or straight-up fund the project,” Ward said.
“We may end up slipping a few projects over the next few years because we don’t have the funding to be able to do everything,” Ward said. “A lot of those cost estimates came out pre-Covid.”
The Covid-19 pandemic and the succeeding federal impact aid packages, he said, drove costs up.
While the influx of federal funding, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, have helped the borough with projects, it has also challenged the borough’s capital budget.
“We are not able to do as much as we had hoped,” Ward said. “But we still have a good plan and it will continue to work for years to come.”
Staffing continues to be another issue, Ward said, which limits what borough departments can handle or coordinate.
“We are pretty tapped out at the borough,” Ward said. “Contractors and design teams are also tapped out on their workload capacity.”
The Assembly and administration put a set amount of money into the Capital Improvement Plan and Maintenance Reserve Fund annually. The funds are used as part of budgeting for everything from buildings to design plans.
Ward said on occasion projects that receive grant funding will be pushed up on the priority list, such as Anne Wien Elementary’s roof replacement project, which was originally listed in the “Beyond Years” category.
The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded the borough a $7.65 million grant for the project based on the need to replace the 28-year-old school’s roof system and improve its energy efficiency.
“Anne Wien is a good example … it is going to get bumped up because we’ve got funding for it,” Ward said. The Anne Wien project requires a 5% local match, which means another project may slip down a year.
Ward noted other projects, such as the S.S. Nenana restoration project can be broken up into smaller projects after two previous bids came back higher than anticipated.
The 90-year sternwheeler riverboat remains a Pioneer Park staple and testament to Interior Alaska history, but has been closed for several years due to poor conditions and neglect.
“The project that is on the street right now fits with the goal to get the main deck open again,” Ward said. “There will be a number of things that will be taken up as part of the project, including temporary shoring along the exterior walls and cargo deck. Also some lead paint abatement that needs to be taken care of before we let the public back in there.
Ward said that since it’s a smaller project, he’s confident to have the project awarded, have contractors ready to go in spring 2024 and the main deck open by summer 2024.
“We just need bidders who are interested in that work to get it done,” Ward said. “We need to make progress on that project.”