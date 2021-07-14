The Fairbanks North Star Borough lowered its evacuation order for residents from Mile 48 Chena Hot Springs Road to the end of the road. On Wednesday morning, the borough announced that the evacuation order was changed from Level 3 “Go” to Level 2 “Set.” This means that, after about a week and a half, residents displaced by the roughly 38,245 acre Munson Creek Fire can now safely return home.
According to the FNSB Wildland Fire Emergency Evaluation Guide, “Set” level evacuation means that residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately if needed.
The fire continues to burn and grow, but firefighters have successfully kept the blaze in check despite warm weather.
“Both the resort and the road remained open but the reduced evacuation level is a sign that the fire no longer poses a major threat,” a press release from the Alaska Division of Forestry stated.
According to Incident Commander Zane Brown, the decision to lower the evacuation level was based on hard work by firefighters, moderating fire behavior and a weather forecast that includes cool and humid conditions. The evacuation order was kept in place in part because fire managers wanted to see how the fire would respond to the warm and dry conditions.
Brown urged residents and motorists to continue to use caution along Chena Hot Springs Road because firefighters are still working along the highway. The pumps, hoses and sprinklers set up around cabins on the south and east sides of Chena Hot Springs Road from Mile 42 to 55 will stay because the fire is one to three miles from the structures.
The number of personnel working on the fire is slowly diminishing and the tentative plan is to reduce the fire from Type 4 organization to Type 3 by Saturday, according to the Division of Forestry.
The “Go” level was enacted on July 5 after the Munson Creek Fire demonstrated extreme activity.
All Alaska State Parks and facilities east of Mile 45 of Chena Hot Springs Road remain closed, including the Angel Rocks and Chena Dome trails and trailheads.
