The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a new budget for the coming year, with new services to be offered at the Carlson Center, in a 5-4 vote Thursday.
The $173.4 million budget is about million over the budget for the current fiscal year and assumes a slight reduction in the area-wide mill rate, estimated to come in at 13.799 mills. The final mill rate will be announced and voted on next month.
The budget fully funds all borough services — libraries, public transportation, animal control and emergency response to name a few — which are reduced due to Covid-19 but are expected to ramp up by Jan. 1, 2022.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Under the new business model for the Carlson Center, it will open as a community center as soon as this fall, depending on the borough’s operational status for Covid-19. Drop-in fees will be $4 for children and $6 for adults. Sports, an indoor play area, movie nights, food truck rallies, birthday parties and craft classes are some of the new offerings being planned.
The new budget allocates $2 million to design a new animal shelter, $5.2 million for repairs at the Wescott Memorial Pool and $1.3 million for design and scoping for a major remodel at the Noel Wien Public Library. The borough will add a handful of public employees and raise spending on travel and training.
Leaders provided $400,000 more toward public education than was provided for the current school year.
The budget keeps most borough fees, such as for swimming or renting a pavilion or adopting a pet, at the current rate.
Leah Berman Williams is the chairwoman of the assembly finance committee.
“This is a solid budget which allows the borough to provide the level of services next year that borough residents have made it clear they expect, while still maintaining a flat mill rate,” she wrote in a text message.
Assemblywoman Liz Lyke called it a “sensible” budget.
Voting no on it were Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson and Assemblymen Aaron Lojewski, Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski.
Lojewski said the budget is unsustainable because leaders spent out of reserves.
“It has a recurring multimillion dollar deficit that was funded with an unusually large one-time influx of tax dollars that was left over from the previous year,” he said.
There are several unknowns that could impact borough finances in the near future.
Leaders are worried that the state might cut over $7 million worth of school bond debt reimbursement.
The borough is anticipated to receive $18-20 million from the American Rescue Plan, the latest coronavirus relief package from Congress. Leaders did not factor that one-time funding into the budget.
Agreements are pending with two public employee unions whose current contracts expire June 30.
