The Borough Assembly granted the mayor authority to hire a second code enforcement officer in a 5-4 vote at a regular meeting on Thursday.
The panel also approved a 10-year plan for public works projects and passed a resolution resolving that the Army Corps of Engineers should host a hearing, in the borough, about a plan that involves trucking large amounts of ore to Fort Knox from the Manh Choh mine near Tok.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders ran out of time before finishing their agenda. They will take up other items, such as a resolution in support of paying a Permanent Fund dividend in accordance with state statute, at the next regular meeting on March 10.
Code enforcement
Local land use regulations are enforced by an officer of the borough, whose caseload has skyrocketed since the municipality began taking anonymous complaints in 2016.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward requested to add a second officer to help with 457 open code enforcement cases.
Many of the pending land use violations involve properties with too much stuff — cars, building materials, appliances. A property with 1,000 square feet of objects qualifies as a junkyard. An estimated 10-12 broken-down cars meets the threshold.
Leaders who opposed the measure — Jimi Cash, Tammie Wilson, Frank Tomaszewski and Aaron Lojewski — raised questions about bloated government and criticized the policy of accepting anonymous land use complaints.
Wilson said that people tend to collect items on their property because it can be hard to get things in Alaska. She said widows sometimes unwittingly inherit these collections, and they should be treated with empathy.
“Maybe just a little kindness can make those changes versus fighting $200 and $300 tickets,” she said.
Allowing anonymous complaints invites abuse by people looking to harass an adversary, Wilson said.
Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher asked staff how often they receive meritless complaints.
Only three complaints last year did not result in an observed violation, according to Kellen Spillman, deputy director of community planning.
Six citations for code violations were issued by the community planning department last year.
Capital projects
A spreadsheet developed by the Borough Mayor’s Office and discussed at an assembly finance committee meeting reflects 10 years worth of public construction priorities. Upcoming projects involve parks, schools, pools and the Noel Wien Public Library.
The assembly approved the spreadsheet — known as the CIP or Capital Improvement Program — with a few modifications in a 7-2 vote. The document has been in development since nominations opened to the public last August.
Lojewski, who voted yes on the CIP, said he finds the plan flawed but acceptable.
“This is the second time we have gone through the CIP process,” he wrote in a text message. “Having a CIP process is vastly preferable to the alternative and while ranking of projects has been greatly improved by the administration versus the first go around, it’s clear that it is still in need of further improvements to better prioritize maintenance.”
Assemblyman David Guttenberg also supported the CIP. He said the projects go through an extensive vetting process.
“The community wants to live at a certain standard,” he said. “They pay taxes for that.”
Cash voted no on the CIP. He favors some of the projects but others “are not responsible uses of taxpayer money,” he said.
Manh Choh mine
In a 5-4 vote, the assembly approved a resolution by Guttenberg that deals with a pending new mining operation between Fort Knox and Tok. Ore will be trucked daily on the Richardson Highway from a mine near Tok.
Guttenberg’s resolution calls for the Army Corps of Engineers to host a public hearing in Fairbanks.
“This is a mining town,” Guttenberg said during the assembly meeting. “There is going to be a major mining project running right through it. People have concerns.”
The matter first came up at the Feb. 10 assembly meeting but leaders ran out of time before getting to it. The federal permit under review involves wetland impacts, and that public comment period closed Feb. 13.
During an interview on Friday, Guttenberg said the resolution matters, even though the public comment period is over, because the corps is still evaluating the project.
Wilson was one of the borough leaders who opposed the resolution. She said it sends a message that “we don’t want development in our borough.”
The message to companies will be that trucks are being counted on the public roads and policymakers are concerned about a 1% increase in traffic, the assemblywoman said.