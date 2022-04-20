A new budget proposal for the borough raises pay for Borough Assembly members by $200 a month, establishes a new flat rate of $10 an hour for renting park pavilions, funds almost $24 million worth of public construction projects and reduces municipal bond debt by about $10 million to $71.1 million.
On Thursday, the assembly will hear from the school district about a requested $2 million increase in funding. On Saturday, the panel will discuss possible amendments to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s recommended spending plan, which covers the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The $180 million proposal to keep public services, such as libraries, bus transit and animal control, afloat is $5.3 million more than the current borough budget, reflecting a 3% increase in government spending, including three new public employee positions.
The first public hearing on the plan is scheduled for May 5.
“My proposed budget offers to keep operating expenses generally flat, except for honoring collectively bargained wage increases and modest increases to commodities and service contracts due to inflationary pressures,” Ward wrote in a message to the assembly.
Salaries and benefits for the almost 450 borough employees cost $46.4 million for the current fiscal year. If Ward’s plan is approved, the cost for the coming year is anticipated to be $49.3 million. That’s a $10 million increase from the fiscal year 2018-2019, which is the year before Ward took office.
The mayor noted that the 2021 Alaska Urban Consumer Price Index ended at 4.9% — the highest increase since 1982 — while high demand for housing has resulted in a 15%-20% increase in home values. His goal in drafting the budget was to maintain services while putting downward pressure on the mill rate, he wrote.
Ward proposes to decrease the base property tax rate from 13.799 mills to 12.510 mills, which could offset the increase in assessed values due to rising home prices, resulting in tax bills holding steady at 2021 numbers, but it depends on how much a property’s value went up and on what changes the assembly makes to the plan.
Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson said she is planning an amendment to undo the increase to the assembly stipend.
Assembly compensation is proposed to rise from $900 per month to $1,100 and comes at the recommendation of the borough Salaries and Emoluments Commission.
Wilson is also skeptical of the requested $2 million increase for public education. Schools are closing due to declining enrollment.
“Having less students and they want more money? My question is what are they doing with the money?” she said.
Kristan Kelly, who works as a school counselor and is new to the assembly, wrote in a text message that she thinks the big question is whether to grant the school district’s requested $2 million increase.
Ward is proposing to keep the local contribution to public education at $49 million, which is what the assembly provided for the current academic year.
“I have been surprised by the misconception by some of the public that the borough assembly can reinstate a program that the school district has cut from its budget,” Kelly wrote. “I wish we could but we do not have those powers. The assembly can choose to give more money, but we can’t tell the school district where to spend it.”
Savannah Fletcher, who is also new to the assembly, wrote in an email that she favors the increase requested by the Board of Education.
“This is critical because strong public education is foundational to a thriving community that will keep younger families here as our population continues to age,” she wrote.
Leaders should look for the money where there are redundancies with other borough programs, she said.
“If we continue in the trajectory we are headed, we will have overstuffed classrooms, teachers stretched thin and lacking any classroom aides, and a loss of the electives and preprofessional courses that have helped students thrive.”
Matt Cooper is chairman of the assembly finance committee, and Aaron Lojewski is deputy presiding officer of the assembly. Both are in their second term as borough leaders.
Cooper agreed that there are no big changes in the new budget proposal and said he looks forward to seeing what amendments assembly members suggest at the budget meeting on Saturday.
Lojewski is pleased with the plan.
“It’s excellent to see another serious budget that fully funds our maintenance and capital fund and keeps us on track to becoming debt free,” he wrote in a text message.
The vote on the budget is anticipated to happen on May 12. Leaders are scheduled to vote on the 2022 property tax mill rate on June 9. Property tax bills go out on or by July 1.