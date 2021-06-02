The Noel Wien Public Library and North Pole Branch Library are unlocking their doors during regular business hours starting Friday, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor.
The same goes for the animal shelter, which will begin welcoming visitors — appointment or not — on Thursday. Additionally, the borough’s public transit system is expanding maximum capacity starting Monday.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he will continue to relax restrictions on taxpayer-funded services and ramp up programming in the coming weeks.
“We’re making a big pivot here,” Ward said during a Tuesday interview. “The primary goal in all of these changes is to get us back to pro-Covid operations.”
The borough relaxed its face mask requirement starting Tuesday. Vaccinated people may enter borough buildings maskless. No proof of vaccination is required.
The mayor is continuing to review building mitigation plans and guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
Ward reread some of the federal guidance on Tuesday after answering questions from the News-Miner with respect to why the borough libraries continue to be closed to walk-in traffic. The Fairbanks borough is the last of the large metropolitan areas in Alaska to have libraries that are locked to visitors who don’t have an appointment.
Libraries in Anchorage, Juneau, the Kenai Peninsula and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are open to foot traffic, according to library websites and phone calls confirming their operational status.
The Anchorage libraries opened a few weeks ago. Other libraries in Alaska have been opened to drop-in visitation for months.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks opened the Elmer E. Rasmuson Library to the public on May 17.
Ward said he realized that the borough was taking a strict interpretation of some CDC guidance, particularly sanitization protocols. He said that is what was preventing the borough from opening the library.
“We went back to the drawing board and looked at our policies and looked at implementation of CDC guidance and how our staff was interpreting it,” Ward said.
The libraries will continue to have some Covid-19 mitigation protocols. Plastic barriers are in place and social distancing will be encouraged, the mayor said.
The borough will continue to hand out books and other materials from the Noel Wien library parking lot for those people who prefer low-contact service. That is shaping up to happen on Saturdays, Ward said.
Efforts are underway to organize the summer reading program and more information will be available in the coming weeks, Ward said.
At the animal shelter, while drop-ins will be welcome — for viewing an animal, for example — adoptions will continue to be by appointment, Ward said.
On the Metropolitan Area Commuter System, face masks will continue to be required by all under federal rules. Also, the fee to ride borough transport will continue to be waived for now, according to Ward.
The mayor said that the borough is required to host a 30-day public comment period before reenacting the toll to ride borough buses.
