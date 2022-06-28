The borough needs as many as 250 workers to help with the 2022 local elections, which are Oct. 4, and recruitment is underway.
“Over the past few years, we have had a lot of long-time election officials retire,” Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk April Trickey said via email. “Many of these workers have worked for more than 30 years as an election official.”
It’s a paid job, and wages have increased to $15 an hour; applications are being accepted at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk’s Office. Starting this year, people ages 16 and 17 can apply.
Responsibilities include setting up the polling place, providing ballots to voters, and explaining voting procedures and the proper use of voting equipment. Two hours of mandatory in-person training is required.
“During training, election workers are trained on general voting information, how to set up the polling location, how to process voters,” Trickey wrote. “[They] learn how to open polls and close the polls on the ballot tabulator and how to close the polls and perform the required ballot statement that accounts for all ballots received, voted and ballots not used.”
Election workers, when possible, must be a qualified voter, live within the precinct where they are working and take an oath.
Also, they must not be related to or live with a candidate on the ballot.
Sixteen and 17-year-old applicants must get parent permission to become an election worker and will work under the supervision of the person managing the voting precinct.
Trickey said the clerks’ office tries to have all of the election workers lined up by the end of August.
“Code requires that the assembly approve their appointment, which is scheduled to be on the Sept. 8, 2022, regular assembly meeting agenda,” Trickey wrote.
Election workers must agree to work a minimum of six hours and may work up to 17 hours, including training and transporting election materials. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. About 40 polling places are located in the borough.
Election workers are “civic superstars,” according to Trickey.
“We appreciate their time and commitment to helping us conduct the local municipal election in accordance with election laws while imparting standards of quality and integrity that merit public confidence in the election process and results,” she wrote. “The work they do makes a difference within our community.”
The borough handles the elections for the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
Contact Deputy Clerk Adena Benn, 907-459-1412 or adena.benn@fnsb.gov, for more information or visit fnsb.gov/elections.