The Fairbanks North Star Borough honored seniors Thursday at the annual Senior Recognition Day.
Denise Daniello said that this was the first in-person senior recognition day since 2020, and it was the largest gathering in the state to recognize seniors. Tammie Wilson read Governor Mike Dunleavy’s recognizing May as Older Americans Month in Alaska.
Mayor Bryce Ward, Mayor David Pruhs, and Mayor Michael Welch honored the following seniors with the honored caregiver award, lifetime fitness award, and outstanding volunteer award:
Christine Goff received the honored caregiver award for providing exceptional care to aging friend.
Dave Watson received the lifetime fitness award for participating in the Alaska Senior Games, holding two records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle, and inspiring others to keep moving and stay fit.
Mary Matthews received the lifetime fitness award for spearheading adventures with friends, introducing people to the outdoors, winning several metals at the Alaska Senior Games.
Dr. Rev. Anna Frank received the outstanding senior volunteer award for supporting Alaskans in her local ministry services, and helping people in need.
David Minto received the outstanding senior volunteer award for volunteering with the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America and volunteering with his church.
Martha Markey received the outstanding senior volunteer award for serving 27,000 hours at Forget-Me-Not Books and donating plants to the Literacy Council of Alaska’s annual sale.
Diane Jukes received the outstanding senior volunteer award for volunteering at Santa’s Senior Center, donating 14 gallons of blood, and volunteering with other local groups.
Linda Thorn received the outstanding senior volunteer award for making corsages for senior recognition day event, knitting hats for children, and volunteering at the Fairbanks Senior Center.
Lois Kincaid received the outstanding senior volunteer award for volunteering with many local organizations.
DeeDee Dalen received the outstanding senior volunteer award for volunteering with the Tanana Valley State Fair Association, Ice Alaska, and t the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Beverly Byington received the outstanding senior volunteer award for farmers market, TVSF, share artistic skills with community.
The 38 drivers for Meals on Wheels received the outstanding senior volunteer award.
Local organizations gave away puzzles, books, senior games registration, plants, shirts, and blankets in door prizes.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.