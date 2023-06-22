Dozens of spectators gathered at Noel Wien Library Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the library’s renovation and expansion project.
The ceremony
Melissa Harter, director of libraries for the borough, said that public libraries play a crucial role in the health of a community. “They are a true third place, meaning outside of home and work, libraries are a comfortable place for folks to gather, read, learn, study, and share ideas,” she said.
Harter said the Fairbanks has always supported its libraries, from the original reading and smoking room in the old St. Paul’s Episcopal church, the little log cabin named the George C. Thomas library at the corner of Cowles Street and First Avenue, and Noel Wien Library which was completed in 1977. She said that now is a reflection point to acknowledge that it’s once again time for change.
The renovation adds 4,000 square feet, a larger children’s area, a teen room, an active learning lab, a cafe, a used book store, and a business center.
“We will have a fully renovated public community center and a gathering space ready to encourage literacy, community, innovation, and welcome thousands more visitors each year,” Harter said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said that they are benefitting from the patience of the library staff. “It’s one thing to have an idea, it’s another to fund that idea,” he said. He thanked community partners and the borough assembly for supporting the Capital Improvement Program and putting aside money for the future to support meaningful infrastructure in the community.
Michelle Daml, president of the Fairbanks Library Foundation, said the foundation has been involved in promoting the vitality and success of libraries in the community since 1979.
She said that this groundbreaking is almost ten years to the day to the North Pole Library groundbreaking on June 18, 2013.
Ben Ferry, architect at Bettisworth North, said that making a difference to improve beloved and valued facilities is an honor. He said that the library staff is caring and committed to the project and the library’s programs. Ferry said they learned to respect and maintain the historical significance of the library, like the Berry Mural and the story garden.
Jeff Allen, of Alcan Builders Inc., said that he loves the library system. “The only reason I’m in Alaska is because of a book,” he said.
Library services
Noel Wien closed May 1 for the renovations. Construction on the $12 million renovation project is expected to last until February 2024.
The 286,20-item collection has been moved into storage, but about 10% of the collection will be reserved for local holds.
Book hold pickup hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book returns can still be made at the library’s blue drop-off box in the same area.
North Pole Library serves as the borough’s main library branch during the renovation. Services provided include meeting spaces and adult programs.
A part of Noel Wien’s book collection will be housed in North Pole and the branch’s hours expanded. The North Pole Library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Noel Wien’s children’s and young adult collection has been moved to old Joy Elementary School, now Joy Community center, along with the library’s youth activities.
The Joy site can also facilitate general library services such as obtaining a library card, something that can be done at North Pole Library as well.
Hours for the Joy location will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for expanded teen services.Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
