The Fairbanks North Star Borough and Partners held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to announce the new Tanana River Recreation Area Access Improvements Project.
Roughly 30 representatives from different partners attended the event to share their thanks and celebrate the beginning of the project.
“This has been 20 years in the making … even longer,” said John Haas, park superintendent of the borough. “And since then, to now, there’ve been probably a hundred partnering organizations that have either donated time or money or effort to help us with this.”
After the project is complete, there will be a route from South Lathrop street directly into the motorized boat launch parking lot, both of which will be paved. There will also be a connector between the Lathrop street extension and Northlake Lane.
The road from the swim beach to the non-motorized boat launch will be paved, and crews will be expanding the swim beach parking lot and paving the non-motorized boat launch parking lot.
To accommodate persons with disabilities, crews will pave part of the swim beach parking lot and install a mat system that allows wheelchairs to go out to the beach.
Multiple restrooms will be installed as well as extending power to the park and providing electrical outlets for engine block heaters at the launch ramps.
Construction for the project began in May and will continue for the rest of the summer. Work will pause through winter and is expected to be done by October 2024. They plan to be out of the motorized boat launch completely by this year’s hunting season.
Throughout this summer, the park will remain open and there will be no active construction over the weekends. Expect traffic flagging and periodic parking lot closures, but only one of the three parking lots will be closed at a time, and only on weekdays.
The project will cost a total of $13 million, coming from a variety of local, state and federal sources including Alaska Federal Lands Access Program, FAST Planning and the FNSB Capital Improvement Program.
The idea of Tanana Lakes began in the early- to mid-90s as a way to get gravel for the landfill.
“They came up with the idea of developing a rec site around the gravel pits that they were creating. Unfortunately, at the time, they couldn’t come to an agreement on how much of it would be left as birding habitat, how much it would be recreation, so it got punted,” Haas said.
A few years later, in the early 2000s, the idea came back up under former Borough Mayor Jim Whitaker and was approved. The master plan for the $3.1 million project was finalized in 2007, with construction beginning in 2008.
Tanana Lakes Recreation area officially opened to the public six years later in June of 2014. Three years after that, planning for the current improvements began.
“This new project, the grant that’s paying for all this, was actually first written up in 2017,” Haas said. “And it grew and it shrank, you know, the funding sources, various players. But we never envisioned a $13 million project back then.”
The new additions have always been in the plans for the park, but funding was only now secured. With the public’s love for the area (seen with constant overcrowding during summer and winter), the borough and partners invested in the park so that it can be enjoyed for years to come.
For project information, progress updates, and information about affected areas, visit the Federal Highway Administration Resources page or the FNSB Parks and Recreation Ongoing projects website or Facebook page.