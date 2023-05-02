An $81 million major overhaul of the Steese/Johansen expressway intersection received formal approval from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
The Alaska Department of Transportation intends to start work in 2024, with major work taking place in 2025 and 2026. The project will create a new interchange for the heavily-used intersection by creating a “diverging diamond pattern” that improves both traffic flow and pedestrian safety.
Don Galligan, a borough transportation planner, said the new interchange is designed to reduce traffic congestion. If nothing is done about the bottleneck at the Johansen and Steese intersection, according to Galligan, there would be significant traffic delays over the next 20 years.
The interchange pattern would better channel traffic into the proper routes and creates pedestrian safety crossings via signal controlled islands. Assembly members had concerns Thursday night about the lack of a proposed underpass feature in the design plans submitted to the borough that would connect the Creamer’s Field and Birch Hill trail systems.
The underpass has garnered wide support from trail groups, the Fairbanks City Council, the Borough Assembly and the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning policy board. The project will require some property acquisition, including a small strip of Seekins Ford, relocation of the cold storage facility at Birch Hill Cemetery and the relocation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Galligan told the assembly the tunnel “is something the state said they will include in the project but there is still some question over who would pay for that portion of the improvement.”
A substitute resolution sponsored by Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Kristan Kelly and Savannah Fletcher attempted to remedy the concern by adding language strongly urging DOT to add the underpass as part of the interchange design.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall insisted on stronger language and moved to have the resolution require the underpass.
“The inclusion of an underpass connector is paramount to our community and important through several stakeholders,” O’Neall said. “It is language we should strengthen if we are to grant local planning authority.”
Borough attorney Jill Dolan advised against inserting requirements because it imposes a conditional approval requirement inconsistent with the borough’s partnership with DOT on major road projects. Dolan added that the resolution falls in line with being consistent with the borough’s comprehensive plans. The underpass itself is not part of any currently adopted plan.
“You’re being asked about the actual interchange that was presented,” Dolan said.
Lojewski agreed, noting a proper policy would be to either accept or vote down the resolution, or ask DOT to come back with something. He opposed adding restrictive language, noting it could hamper the timeline on a major project.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson moved instead to have the resolution state that DOT should consider prioritizing the underpass as part of the project.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg said DOT “came to us with this plan prematurely” due to the underpass’s exclusion.
“I don’t think DOT cares, they just want the local planning authority … I just don’t think they get it,” Guttenberg said.
Mayor Bryce Ward supported the word “prioritize” and disagreed with Guttenberg’s assessment, adding that relationships between the borough and DOT have “improved significantly.”
While funding for the underpass still needs to be worked out, Ward said, DOT is “working innovatively with a design build approach so they are not waiting for the complete design.”
“There are a lot of folks working on this,” Ward said. “Now is the time to do this project, because it will be the cheapest it will ever be during this project.”
Both Ward and Lojewski also noted if the assembly voted down the resolution, DOT could appeal the decision to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, who could authorize it’s go-ahead due to being a major state interchange safety project.
The substitute included provisions for adopting new street lighting standards that include modern fixtures while cutting down on light pollution. The provisions cited city code from Flagstaff, Arizona, a place Lojewski called a leader in safe and effective lighting standards that cut down light pollution that would otherwise impact the view of a night sky.
Mindy O’Neall moved to remove the reference to Flagstaff city code while retaining the essence of upgraded light standards. O’Neall argued that “inserting someone else’s code from a state that isn’t an arctic state is not really appropriate.”
The assembly ultimately approved the resolution unanimously.
