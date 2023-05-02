Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange

DOT

A diagram of the Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange project

 DOT

An $81 million major overhaul of the Steese/Johansen expressway intersection received formal approval from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.

The Alaska Department of Transportation intends to start work in 2024, with major work taking place in 2025 and 2026. The project will create a new interchange for the heavily-used intersection by creating a “diverging diamond pattern” that improves both traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.