The Fairbanks North Star Borough was recognized Wednesday as one of five communities nationwide selected as a 2023 Great American Defense Community, according to a news release.
The Association of Defense Communities provided the designation in concert with the United Services Automobile Association.
The Great American Defense Community program, launched in 2016, “recognize and celebrate the communities and regions that support military installations for their exceptional commitment to improving quality of life for the military,” according to the ADC news release.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, in a released statement, said he was honored by the designation.
“Interior Alaska has a long, deep and rich history of military and community partnerships,” Ward said. “The military represents about 30% of our people and economy, and our community boasts one of the nation’s highest rates of veterans per capita. We take pride in supporting the military at all levels — service members, families, transitioning service members and veterans.”
The borough has pushed for more residential construction as both Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright have grown. Last year, the borough assembly approved property tax incentives for developers who construct multi-housing units to address the borough’s overall rental shortage.
Eielson’s recent addition of two F-35 squadrons brought a sharp increase in new personnel and family members to the North Pole area. An expected arrival of four KC-135 Stratotankers would bring with them an estimated 850 people over the next four years.
The U.S. Army last year re-designated its Alaska unit under the 11th Airborne Division, split between Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, with a dedicated focus on Arctic warfare and operations.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District released its own statement on the announcement.
“We are proud to be a part of a community that builds strong partnerships with our military,” the release stated. “Our school district includes 11 Purple Star schools committed to welcoming and supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of military connected families.”
Communities are selected through a competitive nomination process based on community building efforts. Those efforts include educational and employment opportunities and partnerships with the local military installations.
“Fairbanks North Star Borough is a great example of how communities are working tirelessly to ensure America’s military can be proud of where they call home,” ADC President Karen Holt said in the release.
ADC acknowledged the effort FNSB plays in supporting Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base, along with Clear Space Force Station in Denali Borough and Fort Greely near Delta Junction.
The other four areas selected for 2023 include El Paso, Texas, greater Omaha, Nebraska, Alabama’s Montgomery-River Region and the Fort George G. Meade region in Maryland.