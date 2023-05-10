After nearly two years of discussion and preparation, a draft climate action and adaptation plan (CAAP) goes to the the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for approval.
The Assembly Climate Action Committee approved and forwarded the plan in a brief meeting Monday afternoon after removing four of the five chapters from the main package. The other four chapters will be included as appendices or backup material.
Chapter Four, a 36-page section in the 136-page document, focuses on recommended goals and actions the borough can conduct to reduce impacts brought on by climate change.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney, the assembly representative on the committee, moved to include just the action plan itself because of the committee’s efforts over the past five months.
“It was what received our attention the most … this is what we worked on and what we should move forward,” Haney said. Haney added the other four chapters could be appendices or left out at the committee’s discretion.
“I don’t even think I want to adopt or send them forward because there’s a lot of work, in my opinion, that needs to be done,” Haney said.
The Climate Action Committee and the CAAP have become a contentious topic in the borough as far back as October following a change in assembly leadership. The new presiding officer, Aaron Lojewski, replaced the old committee with new members with the goal to re-focus the draft plan into something more in line with borough powers.
The decision created backlash from environmental groups and from Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, the previous presiding officer. Several called for the old committee to be re-instated and for the action plan to be forwarded and adopted as originally completed through efforts by the committee and RESPEC, the contractor hired to compile and organize the report.
Lojewski later reappointed Terry Chapin, a renowned ecologist and University of Alaska Fairbanks professor emeritus, to the committee after a new member resigned for personal reasons.
Chapin voted against the motion to strip out four chapters developed by RESPEC.
“I think it’s a tremendous contribution and it seems like an important opportunity for the community as a whole what the issues are with respect to the plan,” Chapin said. “Without having those things front and center, we lose a tremendous opportunity to educate the community as well to provide information to borough staff who would be implementing the plan.”
The action chapter, regarded as the “meat and potatoes,” focuses on recommendations for borough buildings and energy efficiency, transportation improvement, land use development, education and workforce development.
The removed chapters focus on background information pertaining to climate change impacts in Alaska and the borough, the results of public engagement, a situational assessment and evaluation framework.
Other committee members agreed to relegate four chapters to background information while acknowledging it should be part of the overall package.
Committee member Vivian Stiver said she understands Chapin’s point of view, but added the other chapters could conflict with the one they focused on most.
“When rules are made or bills are passed, they have an intent to them,” Stiver said. “Does all the other documentation follow the intent of the plan that we have edited?”
Fred Vreeman said when he went through the original draft, he made significant notations and edits “required to have the rest of the plan match the changes being considered to the action plan.”
Changes weren’t made, he said, because continued funding for RESPEC’s participation was in doubt at the time.
RESPEC was anticipated to provide a final document for committee review and recommendation in January, but the deadline was extended on a month-to-month basis as the new committee continued its edit.
“I think if the rest of the plan were to be included, we would basically need to rewrite those whole sections,” Vreeman said. “It’s not going to be practical or needed, I don’t believe, in order to fulfill the requirements this committee was set up for to give the borough a plan of action to deal with the potentially changing climate.”
Vreeman later said he wouldn’t rule out editing other chapters, but it would require effort, time and commitment.
“The problem is they don’t reflect the actual action plan we developed and some of the information needs corrections, better referencing and just needs truth-checking,” Vreeman said.
Any future work would likely require appropriations by the assembly.
The committee approved the draft plan in a 6-1 vote, with Chapin the lone no vote.
Chapin said he respected the committee’s perspective and input “and the results reflects the perspective of the committee as a whole.”
“I am disappointed we are not forwarding the entire plan because the rest of it is really valuable both to borough staff and operations for the background that make it possible to make decisions on whether or not to accept individual recommendations,” Chapin said.
Committee member Harmony Tomaszewski, however, said the changes in the action plan are something that will be effective, be used in our community and that we will see a positive impact because of this.”
The plan now heads to the assembly for consideration.
“I’d like to thank all of the committee members, staff, and contractor for their hundreds of hours of combined effort,” said Lojewski, the assembly presiding officer, on Monday. “I look forward to the assembly’s deliberation.