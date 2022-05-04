Work is heating up on a borough planning effort around climate change.
A public survey is out, and an open house is planned for 4 p.m. May 14 at J.P. Jones Community Center in South Fairbanks. A planner hired to develop a climate action plan said he is busy gathering information, including an inventory of all borough buildings and vehicles.
The basic goal of the plan is to help the Fairbanks North Star Borough prepare for climate change impacts to its facilities and services.
“With any plan, you are looking ahead and trying to be prepared for what’s coming,” planner Patrick Cotter said. “In a climate plan, you are looking at what are the effects of climate change? How is that going to effect our buildings, our roads?”
Cotter is also exploring climate change opportunities. For example, as the temperatures warm, it could expand agricultural in Interior Alaska. What can the Fairbanks North Star Borough do to utilize that?
Cotter is with RESPEC, “a global leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for major industry sectors,” accordion to the company website.
Public participation is going to be a big part of the planning effort, he said.
“There is an element of this plan where we really want to be inclusive to underrepresented portions of the population,” he said.
Solarize Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Fairbanks SNAP, or Scenarios Network for Alaska and Arctic Planning, will have tables and information at the May 14 open house.
Cotter is working with the Assembly Climate Action Committee, which is led by Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Borough Assembly. Other Alaska communities, such as Anchorage and Homer, have a climate action plan. For the Interior, Cotter is looking at climate change impacts from forest fires, permafrost and flooding as well as usual weather events.
The survey came out last week and deals with how climate change has impacted borough residents. A link is available on the climate action plan website at bit.ly/3OXu90L.
One questions asks, “Which weather-related changes are of particular concern to you?” Survey-takers can choose from options including drought, flooding, shifting seasons or wildfires.
Cotter said the survey takes no more than 10 minutes to complete. Answers will help inform the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
“This is an opportunity to be involved,” Cotter said.
The assembly commissioned the study last year after leaders saw “a noticeable change in warming temperatures, heavier summer rains, shorter snow seasons and increasing rain on snow in winter,” the Assembly Climate Action Committee website reads.
“The increase in weather changes has continued to pose a risk to FNSB residents,” the website states.
The assembly allocated a “temporary multi-year budget of $79,700” to develop the climate action plan, according to the website.
“The science is pretty clear that the climate is changing,” Cotter said. “We all live on this planet. We all have some stake in it.”