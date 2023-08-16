Children played on the newly renovated Graehl Park at 301 Front St. on the Chena River downtown as community partners celebrated the ribbon cutting for the park Tuesday afternoon.

Fairbanks North Star Borough Park Superintendent John Haas said that 25 years ago, the slough was a swamp in the summer and neighbors often complained about nefarious activities.

