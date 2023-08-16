Children played on the newly renovated Graehl Park at 301 Front St. on the Chena River downtown as community partners celebrated the ribbon cutting for the park Tuesday afternoon.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Park Superintendent John Haas said that 25 years ago, the slough was a swamp in the summer and neighbors often complained about nefarious activities.
Haas said that over the last 25 years, he’s seen updates to the boat launch and bike path at the park.
“This is the culmination of basically 25 years,” he said, adding that the park is finally what the community deserves to have.
Haas gave thanks to the borough, Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning, Denakkanaaga, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and the Alaska Mental Health Trust. “This really is a good example of what we can do when we get together and make it happen,” he said.
A tile mosaic based on the beading of Denise Newman, a Koyukon Athabascan and Inupiaq Eskimo from Tanana, was installed at the park. Newman states on an informational display prototype at the park that she made the piece on traditionally tanned moose hide for her daughter to wear as a World Eskimo Indian Olympics queen contestant.
“The floral patterns are ones that have been handed down to me from my late grandmother, Clara Swenson of Tanana,” the display reads.
Drena Mcintyre of Denakkanaaga said that it’s important to have diversity represented in Fairbanks as that is what makes a strong and healthy community.
“Denakkanaaga appreciates that this mosaic is a symbol of that diversity,” Mcintyre said. “We hope this mosaic will serve as a tribute to the history of the Native people who live in this area for centuries and will also inspire the children and people that come to this park.”
Travis Cole and Ariella Derrickson from Dene’ Eslaanh performed a good luck song during the ceremony. Cole said that it’s important for Alaska Native art and traditions to be represented in the community.
The Borough Assembly awarded a contract at its Sept. 22 meeting to Trost Construction Inc. for approximately $600,000. The Assembly also matched a $40,000 cash donation for the Graehl Park Mosaic Project. Renovations included new playground equipment and picnic areas as well as making the park ADA accessible. The project created designated paved parking spots and pathways to the playground that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Kimberly Diamond, the Fairbanks North Star Borough parks project coordinator, said that she is thrilled to see the completed park.
