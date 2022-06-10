All Saturday service on the Metropolitan Area Commuter System will be suspended starting July 2 until further notice due to the ongoing driver shortage, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“We are currently short 11 positions,” Livingston wrote in an email.
Van Tran, serving riders with psychical, cognitive or sensory challenges using passengers vans, will continue on Saturdays.
The borough also announced that MACS’ Orange Line will return to its full schedule on June 27. The Orange Line has stops at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, Fred Meyer West, Jillian Square Apartments and Van Horn Road.
In January, midday service was suspend on the Orange Line and the Grey Line, which serves West Fairbanks including Ballaine Road, McGrath Road, Summit Drive and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center, due to the driver shortage.
“The Grey Line will keep the midday suspension until further notice,” Livingston wrote.
Four public meetings are scheduled starting June 20 in which residents can “interact with staff and ask questions about these changes, how to schedule Van Tran Service, how to read a bus schedule, how to use a smartphone to find out where a bus is and more,” Livingston wrote.
Bus fares of $1.50 — or 75 cents for youth and military — begin again after two years on July 1 when the buses reopen the front-door entrance. The borough limited bus loading to the rear entrance in 2020 as a Covid-19 mitigation measure.
Bus driver recruitment is underway, according to Livingston.
Starting pay for MACS drivers is $28.67 per hour. Bus drivers must be age 21 or older with a commercial driver’s license and pass a medical exam and drug test. One year of professional driving experience is preferred but training is provided. Borough drivers are represented by Laborers Local 942. Van Tran drivers are also needed.
Livingston said that as drivers have retired or moved on to other opportunities, the borough is receiving fewer applicants for replacements.
“We have seen fewer applicants than normal since the pandemic’s beginning,” she wrote.
The borough also has drivers out under the Family and Medical Leave Act in which workers can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave due to the birth or adoption of a child or an illness in the family.
The decision to suspend Saturday service was made after careful evaluation of ridership and existing schedules, according to Livingston.
Residents are invited to meetings on June 20, 21 and 28 to discuss public transit.
The first meeting on June 20 is at noon at the Noel Wien Public Library, which is also hosting a meeting the next day at 5:30 p.m.
The North Pole Branch Library will host a public transportation meeting at 11 a.m. on June 28. Also that day is a third meeting at the Noel Wien library at 5:30 p.m.
The budget for the borough’s transportation department is $8.7 million, up from $7.5 million. The borough receives federal grant money to help pay for public transportation. Budget documents show that grant money will cover 16% of operations for the fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins July 1.
That’s down from last year when federal Covid-19 relief money covered 85% of the borough’s public transportation costs, budget documents show.
Riderships on borough public transit used to exceed half a million riders a year and is down to 325,000 riders a year, according to budget documents.
The borough typically operates eight bus routes five or six days a week with no service on Sundays.
An online survey asking residents about the impact of reinstating bus fares is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZGXZ5ZH through June 30.
Questions? Call the borough transportation department at 907-459-1011.