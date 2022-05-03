The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is hosting a public hearing Thursday on a proposed $180 million operational budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
The plan, which reflects a 3% increase in government spending, is being described by leaders as maintaining the status quo as far as library, animal control and most other services are concerned.
Some of the changes from the current year’s budget include two new public employee positions at the Department of Transportation and one new position with the Natural Resources Development Division. Borough Assembly members will receive a $200 raise to their $900 monthly stipend. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward proposes to decrease the base property tax rate this year from 13.799 mills to 12.510 mills, which could offset the increase in assessed values due to rising home prices.
Ward said the assembly made few changes to his proposal, which is scheduled to go for a vote on May 12. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
“The assembly seems relatively happy with what we proposed,” he said at a news conference last week.
One big change made by the assembly was adding $2 million to the mayor’s proposed $49.4 million allocation to public schools. That amendment was made by Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher and approved in a 5-2 vote with Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski and Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson voting no.
Wilson attempted to roll back the $200-a-month raise for the assembly, but that was rejected with only Wilson and Lojewski voting yes, according to a memorandum from Borough Clerk April Trickey to the assembly.
The assembly added one of the new public employee positions after unanimously approving $64,000 for hiring a bus stop maintenance person, according to the memo.
The borough is seeking to establish a new flat rate of $10 an hour for renting park pavilions. Under the current system, they are rented by the day or half day.
The budget is about $5.3 million more than expenses for the current fiscal year. Some of that is reflected in salaries and benefits for the almost 450 borough employees. That cost is $46.4 million for the current fiscal year and is on track to rise to $49.3 million.
The plan reduces municipal bond debt by about $10 million to $71.1 million and continues to feed a fund that pays for public works projects.
Emails to the assembly about the budget largely discuss the local allocation to public education with most people favoring the increase. The emails were obtained via a public records request.
The budget proposal is available online at www.fnsb.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9405/FY23-Recommended-Budget.