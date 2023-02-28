The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a resolution in an 8 -1 vote that would back any state of Alaska response to a proposed federal action on the borough’s air quality issues.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward sponsored the resolution.
The Environmental Protection Agency released a planned partial disapproval of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan (or SIP) to address the Fairbanks North Star Borough wintertime air quality issue.
“Basically the rules the EPA has for a community that gets to this point in the nonattainment process is that you have to do everything that any community has ever done to clean up their air unless you can justify why you can’t do it,” Ward said at Thursday’s meeting.
The borough’s non-attainment area, including Fairbanks and North Pole, have some of the worst particulate matter pollution (or PM2.5) in the nation. Most of it has been attributed to wood stove smoke, something the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has taken steps to try to address.
The area’s winter inversion — where a layer of cold air is trapped below a layer of warmer air — makes it extremely difficult for pollution to disperse.
The EPA’s partial disapproval would require the state to explain why motor vehicle emissions would produce only negligible results, justify a waiver proposed for top-performing coal-burning equipment and push to adopt other pollution control measures such as using ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in place of No. 1 heating oil. Other concerns include implementing policies for coffee roasters and char broilers.
The Serious SIP submitted by the state outlined the steps it can and cannot achieve. The initial proposal didn’t recommend a switch to ULSD — essentially vehicle-grade diesel filtered to produce lower sulfur emissions — due to the financial impact on residents and utilities with oil-fired heating and power sources.
Ward said the ULSD requirement alone could result in worse air quality.
“It would add roughly $1 to $2 a gallon to heating fuel costs,” Ward said. “What we know about our community when it’s 40 below is that when people are faced with those high prices, they resort to other means to heat their homes, provide food for their families and keep the lights on.”
The cheaper heating source ends up being wood.
DEC is still working on the response to the EPA’s proposed action, including possible compromises or adjustments.
Steven Hoke, the borough’s air quality manager, said the state intends to provide updated information to claim economic infeasibility for many of its comments, while fine-tuning other regulations.
Ward’s resolution also requests that the EPA “work with us on a path forward that won’t penalize us and basically check a bureaucratic box while not spending time addressing the issue.”
Should the EPA implement its proposed action — something that could take up to a year — the state would have to follow suit or find federal highway funds seriously impacted, including the annual $12.3 million Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation Planning used for road and pedestrian projects in Fairbanks and North Pole.
FAST Planning has already written its own response, requesting that its federal funding not be affected and that it not be punished for something it has no control over. FAST Planning’s response includes a litany of projects and actions that are either funded or supported over the years to help reduce year-round air pollution.
“The problem is we’re not spending time and energy on actually cleaning up the air, we’re spending it on bureaucracy that is not helping us,” Ward said.
Concerns
During citizens comments, resident Pamela Miller voiced concern about endorsing a state response that wasn’t completed. Miller added she would like to comply as best as possible with EPA recommendations, including ULSD and home weatherization.
“I think we should find a way to support the best weatherization we can get in Fairbanks,” Miller said. “It may not be exactly what the EPA proposes, but it is good for the health of our community and our pocket books.”
Miller added the area “needs the hammer of the Clean Air Act, because it was intended for public health and safety.”
“I don’t think we should view it as a horrible thing,” Miller said. “It is a way to be held accountable to all the members of our breathing public.”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg opposed the resolution because of the still unpublished state response and a distrust of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
He added he agrees with Ward’s comments, adding that Sen. Lisa Murkowksi presented the case in pointing out irregularities in the EPA’s response during her legislative address last week.
“I don’t know what this [state] response says, I don’t trust this governor and have no faith in him to keep his blinders on and focus on the issue,” Guttenberg said. “I’m waiting to see what those responses are before I support anything.”
Ward agreed about Murkowksi’s address but urged the assembly to support any DEC response. He added the EPA has supported borough initiatives to improve air quality, including its grant-funded boiler conversion programs that help residents convert from wood stoves to either oil or natural gas boiler heating systems.
However, he said EPA provides mixed messages during meetings.
“They say we’re taking the right approach, doing the right things but also say .. if the regulations make it more difficult for your community to reach attainment, it’s what you have to do,” Ward said. “That’s just bad policy and I think we’ve got to call the EPA out on this.”
Most assembly members supported Ward’s resolution, citing potential community impacts down the road.
“One of the things I find so frustrating about this is that this community has been working really hard to clean up the air,” said Assemblymember Brett Rotermund. “We start to make marked improvements and the EPA moves the goal post, which makes me believe when we reach the next measure, they’re moving the post again.”
Public comment on the EPA’s proposed action ends March 13. The EPA will be hosting a public meeting March 7 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center, 1731 Sourth Chandalar Drive, to take oral public testimony and answer questions.