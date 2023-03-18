The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s legal team fills a large role behind the scenes, handling legal issues and matters for both the borough and school district.
With a set of lawyers — two full time and one part time — and two legal clerks, it shuffles through a lot, Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said.
The work runs from civil lawsuits and land rights issues to ensuring ordinances meet legal requirements. Attorneys also cover Assembly, Platting Board and Planning Commission meetings, as well as Board of Equalization meetings and are tasked with training new assembly members and various committees and boards.
“We are integrated into the day-to-day operations of the borough,” Dolan said.
Dolan provided a departmental overview to the assembly Finance Committee Thursday, ahead of the borough’s budget review.
“Long term, I think we are more lucky than other departments,” Dolan said. “Our staff has some longevity in it.”
The department found itself two lawyers short after they departed in June, and Dolan said her department faces a long-term challenge in managing an increased litigation workload.
“Some of it has leveled out a little bit but part of the increase is that we lost our main litigation attorney,” Dolan said.
As a result, the borough contracted out more workers compensation and litigation work.
“It comes at a cost,” Dolan said. “We [borough attorneys] are very effective cost-wise when we handle that work in-house.”
She said the billable hours her department logs cost $2 million for the borough, noting similar billable hours in the community are likely higher.
The borough budgets $130,000 annually for outside contracts, something Dolan said her department traditionally hasn’t completely used. This fiscal year, which ends June 30, may be an exception.
Dolan said level of outsourced work remains undetermined as it seeks to fill the empty positions.
One of her department’s upcoming budget priorities includes a better case management and assignment tracking system to handle work orders from the administration and assembly.
“Nothing is formal, it’s typically emails,” Dolan said. “We get contracts coming in from Adobe Sign and hardcopy ordinances coming in for review.”
While the legal department represents the school district as well, Dolan said her department has spoken with the district over the years about options such as managing the district’s outside counsel, which was declined.
The school district maintains its own legal budget for outside counsel to pay for appropriate services.
“We aren’t staffed anymore to do [the district’s] day-to-day work,” Dolan said. “Unless we’re fully staffed, we can’t keep up with it.”
Despite being short staffed, Dolan said her legal team has been successful in resolving work grievances, Board of Equalization matters and succeeding in five Alaska Supreme Court cases since 2021. The Supreme Court cases involved two workers’ compensation issues, one health plan subjugation and two assessing matters.
But Dolan said the borough’s current legal office business model will need to change, including expanding its outside legal budget or shifting its priorities.
“There’s only so long we can sustain what we are doing … things are going to start to suffer,” Dolan said. “We don’t prepare the way we used to … it’s more triage now, not the calm, contemplative measure.”
Small staff, recruitment challenges
Work is prioritized these days to keep things moving due to the small staff.
“We have to prioritize things based on upcoming agendas and what has to be done,” Dolan said.
Dolan and the Assistant Borough Attorney Annmarie Billingsley are the only full-time lawyers on site who cover most night meetings and day-to-day workload, while a third works part time from out of country.
Dolan said the full-time lawyers work an average of a 1,600 hour workload, but work 2,080 hours if don’t they don’t use leave time.
“It’s been a while since we’ve taken leave,” Dolan said. She added her team does use its compensatory time off accrued from night meetings.
“We don’t have any leads [for new attorneys],” Dolan said. “I’m certainly working on it.”
She added she has contacts for law school summer externship options, but any applicant would require oversight.
“The idea with that, however, is to get them interested in our community and the opportunities it presents,” Dolan said. “I’ve had opportunities in Fairbanks that I wouldn’t have had elsewhere … when you’re in a small office like ours that does so many areas of law, you get opportunities handed much earlier in your career.”
Dolan said her best options at this point are to recruit people who are from Fairbanks or hire young attorneys and mentor them. Challenges are compounded by Outside opportunities, she added, on top of an Alaska law school and high demands for Alaska Bar admission.
The borough is “in a tough market with other public employers in the area,” Dolan said, adding the state raised its salary scale last year.
“We lost an attorney who was making $98,000, and he’s making $120,000 at the state now,” Dolan said. “It’s a big difference.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney noted state raises “because they were losing lawyers to the city of Juneau.”
The Alaska Public Defender’s itself has had challenges hiring new lawyers, causing the department to stop accepting major caseloads in Nome and Bethel.
Proposed salary changes
Dolan briefly mentioned an upcoming ordinance that may address the issue but was reluctant to speak on it because it wasn’t noticed on the Finance Committee agenda.
Ordinance 2022-20-1Z, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski. Lojewski’s ordinance proposes adding a separate attorney salary table, but removes one of four assistant borough attorney spots.
“After a wage analysis, it has been found that the wages offered for assistant borough attorneys are not competitive with other public employers in the Interior, such as the State of Alaska,” Lojewski’s ordinance reads. “It adds the borough “should offer competitive wages for its assistant borough attorneys through a dedicated salary table.”
The proposed salary table for assistant borough attorneys includes three pay grades and salary ranges. A level three position would range from $95,4000 to $136,000, a level four from nearly $107,000 to $155,800 and the highest tier ranges from $112,589 to $161,000.
Lojewski’s ordinance goes before the Assembly on March 23 as a consent item for introduction, will head to the finance committee on April 6 and to an April 13 public hearing.