Lathrop High School

News-Miner File Photo

Lathrop High School and its Spirit Rock are shown Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019.

 News-Miner File Photo

A resolution to provide the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District with a minimum recommended amount of funding comes up for consideration at Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting.

The ordinance, sponsored by Mayor Bryce Ward, proposes funding the school district at $55.54 million, about $3.4 million more than was provided for the current fiscal year.

