A resolution to provide the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District with a minimum recommended amount of funding comes up for consideration at Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting.
The ordinance, sponsored by Mayor Bryce Ward, proposes funding the school district at $55.54 million, about $3.4 million more than was provided for the current fiscal year.
“The borough is required to do a minimum resolution,” Ward said during a Tuesday news conference. “It’s the minimum amount of funding the school board can expect through the budgeting process.”
The $3.4 million reflects an increase due to a lower amount the state of Alaska will provide the school district.
The borough’s full and true value of the taxable real and personal property increased by that amount last year, according to the resolution. Ward said the increase will help keep the district harmless from the amount.
The borough is required under state law to provide a minimum required local contribution. That amount comes out to $37.3 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. However, the borough has traditionally funded well above the minimum level.
The school board passed its recommended budget in March, which asks the borough for nearly $59 million. The school board’s ask reflects a desire to keep the elementary school pupil-teacher ratio (or classroom sizes) as low as possible, and would preserve several dozen staff.
“At this point, it’s kind of a chicken and egg conversation,” Ward said. “But this resolution is an important part of the budget process for the Assembly.”
The district faces a $17 million projected deficit. The district administration’s original budget called for cutting 83 full-time teacher and staff positions and consolidating some programs.
Ward said he had several conversations with the school district administration when preparing his budget, which he released April 4. Since then, he said, he hasn’t had in-depth conversations with the district about the additional amount requested.
The school district and the Borough Assembly will address the recommended budget during an April 20 work session. The resolution itself will have a public hearing, so residents must speak during the first citizens comment period toward the start of the meeting.
The assembly meets at 6 p.m. Thursday. Items for public hearing and discussion take place after 7 p.m. The assembly meets at Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. The meetings are also streamed via Zoom and on KUAC 89.9 FM starting at 7 p.m.
